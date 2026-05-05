Macquarie Bank First to Raise Interest Rates After RBA Hike

Macquarie Bank has become the first Australian bank to increase interest rates following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lift the national cash rate to 4.35 per cent. The move impacts both home loan and savings account rates.

Macquarie Bank has taken the lead among Australian financial institutions, responding to the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent monetary policy adjustment by raising its interest rates.

This move marks the first instance of an Australian bank directly mirroring the RBA's decision to increase the national cash rate, signaling a broader trend likely to follow within the banking sector. The Reserve Bank of Australia's board convened today and announced a 0.25 per cent increase to the official cash rate, bringing it to 4.35 per cent.

This adjustment effectively reverses the rate cuts implemented by the RBA throughout the previous year, returning interest rates to levels not seen since February 2025. The cumulative effect of these adjustments represents a complete unwinding of the easing cycle initiated last year, reflecting the RBA's assessment of the current economic climate and inflationary pressures. The decision underscores the central bank's commitment to maintaining price stability and managing inflation within its target range.

This increase is anticipated to have ripple effects across the economy, impacting borrowing costs for both individuals and businesses. Macquarie Bank's swift response involves a 0.25 per cent per annum increase to its variable home loan rates, effective from May 22nd. This adjustment will directly affect homeowners with variable-rate mortgages, leading to higher monthly repayments. Beyond home loans, Macquarie is also increasing interest rates on its transaction and savings accounts by the same margin, offering slightly improved returns for depositors.

Ben Perham, Macquarie's head of personal banking, emphasized the bank's commitment to customer support during this period of rising interest rates. He highlighted a deliberate delay in implementing the rate increase, providing customers with over two weeks to prepare for the change. This delay is intended to ease the transition and allow borrowers time to assess their financial situations.

Macquarie is actively encouraging customers experiencing financial hardship or concerns about meeting their loan obligations to reach out to the bank's support team. The bank aims to provide tailored assistance and explore available options to help customers navigate the changing financial landscape. This proactive approach demonstrates a focus on responsible lending and customer wellbeing. Other major banks, including ANZ, have acknowledged the RBA's rate rise and are currently evaluating their respective home loan and investment loan interest rates.

ANZ stated on its website that it is actively reviewing its rates to determine the appropriate response, suggesting that further adjustments are likely. The broader implications of the RBA's decision and the subsequent moves by banks are significant for the Australian economy. Higher interest rates are expected to dampen consumer spending and investment, potentially slowing economic growth.

However, they are also seen as a necessary measure to curb inflation and maintain long-term economic stability. The housing market is particularly sensitive to interest rate changes, and the recent increase is likely to put downward pressure on property prices. The coming weeks will be crucial in observing how other banks respond and how the market adjusts to the new interest rate environment.

The RBA will continue to monitor economic data and adjust its monetary policy as needed to achieve its inflation targets and support sustainable economic growth. The current situation highlights the delicate balance between controlling inflation and fostering economic activity





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RBA Interest Rates Macquarie Bank Home Loans Australian Economy Inflation Banking Monetary Policy ANZ Cash Rate

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