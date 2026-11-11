Macquarie Bank Repays $8.8 Million to 40,000 Customers Over Misleading Savings Rates

Macquarie Bank admits to misleading advertising of its Welcome Rate offer, resulting in $8.8 million in repayments for nearly 40,000 customers as ASIC enforces strict compliance.

Macquarie Bank has agreed to repay approximately $8.8 million to nearly 40,000 customers after admitting it failed to clearly explain the terms of its promotional savings product. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC) confirmed that the bank misrepresented how its Welcome Rate offer functioned, leading to widespread customer confusion regarding interest calculations.

Misleading Advertising Mechanisms Exposed

The core issue involved Macquarie describing its Welcome Rate as a variable rate bonus or an additional benefit layered on top of standard returns. This wording misled consumers into believing they would receive their base interest plus the promotional amount. In reality, the Welcome Rate replaced the standard variable rate for the initial four-month period rather than being added to it. For instance, a customer opening an account at two percent when the standard rate was one point seven five percent did not see their rate increase to two point two five percent if the market rate rose. Instead, they remained locked at the two percent rate regardless of subsequent increases in the standard benchmark.

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Regulatory Breaches and Financial Penalties

ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland emphasized that financial institutions must maintain robust systems to ensure promises made to clients are delivered accurately. He stated that customers should not need to scrutinize every transaction to verify correct interest payments. Macquarie acknowledged inadequate safeguards and slow responses to complaints, admitting breaches of the Corporations Act during proceedings in the NSW Supreme Court. The parties have jointly proposed a fourteen million dollar penalty to resolve the matter, reflecting the severity of the systemic failures identified by regulators.

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Consumer Impact and Compliance Warnings

This enforcement action coincides with heightened scrutiny from ASIC across the banking sector, including Commonwealth Bank. Commissioner Kirkland warned Australians to verify whether advertised rates are introductory or conditional before assuming automatic eligibility. The regulator highlighted that complex conditions often prevent consumers from earning higher returns, citing data showing seventy-one percent of bonus interest accounts failed to receive the bonus in the first half of twenty-twenty-three. Consumers are urged to contact their banks immediately if they meet specific deposit requirements but do not receive the promised interest.

Precedent and Future Regulatory Actions

The Macquarie case follows significant penalties imposed on other major lenders, such as ANZ's record two hundred fifty million dollar settlement in December twenty-twenty-five for similar misconduct. ASIC intends to continue monitoring the industry through enhanced supervision to prevent further harm to consumers facing cost-of-living pressures. The regulator affirmed it will take decisive action against any institution that fails to provide clear information about savings products or delays addressing customer grievances regarding interest discrepancies.