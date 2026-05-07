Macquarie Group Reduces Profit Share for Key Senior Leaders Amid Regulatory Backlash

Macquarie Group has reduced the share of profits paid to key senior leaders including chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake, citing accountability for regulatory matters, after the bank also faced an investor backlash on executive pay last year.

Macquarie Group has reduced the share of profits paid to key senior leaders including chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake , citing accountability for regulatory matters , after the bank also faced an investor backlash on executive pay last year.

The bank known as the “millionaires factory” released its full-year results, which showed its full-year profits surged 30 per cent to $4.8 billion, after a bumper six months to September. While Shemara Wikramanayake’s profit share was reduced, her overall pay of $26.5 million was higher than the $24 million she earned last year.

Macquarie also published details of senior executives’ pay through its annual report, which showed Wikramanayake was awarded $26.5 million for the year - the majority of which was “profit share. ” The company said Wikramanayake’s fixed pay had remained unchanged at $1.5 million, and it had reduced Wikramanayake’s profit share allocation by 25 per cent, to $21 million. Wikramanayake’s pay also included $4 million in performance share units.

While Wikramanayake’s profit share was reduced, her overall pay of $26.5 million was higher than the $24 million she earned last year. The annual report also said the bank had lowered the profit share allocation of the Macquarie Bank chief executive Stuart Green, and the allocations of five other senior executives had also been reduced to reflect “proportional accountability and responsibility for relevant risk and regulatory matters in which their groups were involved.

” Green was awarded $8.4 million in pay. for allegedly failing to properly report at least 73 million short sales over 15 years. It also agreed to compensate victims of the collapsed Shield Master Fund after financial planners used Macquarie’s platform to put people’s super savings into the scheme.

The Board acknowledges the reputational and financial impact of risk and regulatory matters arising during the year including the short-sale transaction reporting and Shield Master Fund matters and the accountability of the CEO and relevant Executive Committee members for these shortcomings, as reflected in remuneration outcomes





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Macquarie Group Shemara Wikramanayake Executive Pay Regulatory Matters Short-Sale Transaction Reporting Shield Master Fund

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