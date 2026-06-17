Macron uses Versailles to impress Trump and send message to European leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US President Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles for a lavish dinner to ease tensions between the two leaders. Macron used the opulence of the palace to impress Trump and to send a message to European leaders that France is committed to dialogue and diplomacy.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted US President Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles for a lavish dinner to ease tensions between the two leaders.

The dinner was meant to mark the anniversary of American independence, but was also designed to address Trump's recent actions that have strained relations with Europe. Macron used the opulence of the palace to impress Trump and to send a message to European leaders that France is committed to dialogue and diplomacy. The dinner was overseen by famous chef Alain Ducasse and included an asparagus entrée, guinea fowl from the Bourbonnais region, local cheeses and a chocolate tart.

Macron's use of Versailles was not without controversy, as some residents in the streets around the palace thought Trump did not deserve the invitation. However, Macron defended his decision by saying that Versailles is a diplomatic instrument and an instrument of power. Macron and other European leaders claimed a win at the G7 in the discussion on Ukraine, with the joint statement expressing 'unwavering' support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Macron also used a football analogy to justify giving Trump such gold-class treatment, comparing his approach to that of the French national team, the Blues, saying 'My goal? Like the Blues, to score goals.





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