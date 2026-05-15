MADE's Dance Classes for Mature Adults Inspire Confidence and Connection

MADE's dance classes have been providing support and growth opportunities for over 50s since 2006. The classes have helped dancers like Laura Della Pasqua rebuild their physical confidence after suffering a massive stroke. The show 'Particles' explores the wisdom of mature-aged performers and the impact of lifelong experiences on their dance.

MADE's performance ensemble is for dancers over the age of 50, but the not-for-profit also runs adult classes across Tasmania. Community dance group, the Mature Age Dance Experience (MADE), partners professional artists with non-professional dancers aged over 50.

It had to rely on donations and fundraising to stage its latest production, after failing to secure state or federal funding. The not-for-profit wants to see more investment in the area in recognition of its health and social benefits. The Tasmanian state budget, which will include its funding allocation for the arts sector, will be announced on Thursday. When Laura Della Pasqua first stepped into a class with the Mature Age Dance Experience a decade ago, she felt terrified.

It was just six months after she had suffered a massive stroke, which paralysed one arm and left partial paralysis in one leg. Laura Della Pasqua says the dance classes have helped with her 'physical confidence'. It allowed her to get to know her new body and explore how it could move.

'Through that slow process of discovery, I've developed a lot of physical confidence and improved in my mobility so much, 'she said. The camaraderie and the support that we give each other is just beautiful, 'adding Ms. Della Pasqua. The not-for-profit, better known as MADE, has been running for more than 20 years. Its latest show, 'Particles' at the Moonah Arts Centre, explores connection and the wisdom of mature-aged performers.

As you get older you have more life experience and I think it's just so lovely to pull the very happy things and also the sad things, and that can be healthy too, 'Western Australian choreographer Daryl Brandwood said. While MADE's performance ensemble is for dancers over the age of 50, it also runs adult classes across Tasmania. Dance has become an integral part of her life since. For more information, visit website.asp





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