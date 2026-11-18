Madison Huang has departed Nvidia after serving as her father Jensen Huangs de facto chief of staff, leaving interim CEO Colette Kress to decide the future roles of Spencer Huang and Nico Caprez. Jensen Huang resigned last week over extramarital relationships and a campaign to reinstate him is underway.

Madison Huang has departed her leadership role at Nvidia, the artificial intelligence hardware company, following the resignation of her father Jensen Huang as chief executive last week.

Interim chief executive Colette Kress must now quickly determine how much power Madison Huang will retain and what to do about other family members employed at Nvidia. Jensen Huang resigned after revelations he had extramarital relationships with an Nvidia executive and a customer that US intelligence concluded was working for Chinese intelligence. His allies in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street have started a campaign to reinstate him, according to people familiar with the effort.

Also read Trump Backs Jensen Huang Return as Nvidia CEO While US Tightens Chip Export Rules

Madison Huang Departs Nvidia Leadership Role

Before his resignation, Madison Huang, 35, had become her fathers de facto chief of staff, with considerable authority over more seasoned executives. Her presence raised concerns among senior executives that she had conflicted loyalties between the company and her father, and those concerns heightened as the reinstatement campaign began. A tense meeting in February highlighted her powerful and sometimes disruptive role.

Jensen Huang had been scheduled to headline a conference in New Delhi but pulled out shortly before the event and tapped longtime lieutenant Jay Puri to attend instead. Nvidia had not buttoned up its plans for the conference, infuriating Madison Huang. On a call before the event, she berated other employees, including Puri, for being unprepared, said three people familiar with the meeting. Eventually, Puri interrupted and told her he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling at him.

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Less than six months later, Puri left his role at Nvidia. More than a dozen current and former employees spoke on condition of anonymity about the familys leadership of Nvidia. Jensen Huang, who employees say also has a hot temper, was aware of his daughters behavior. He occasionally threatened to unleash an angry Madison Huang on other employees and told them to be afraid of her, said two people familiar with the comments.

Nepotism Concerns Rise at Nvidia

Even senior executives thought they could not disagree with her because of her direct line to the boss. David Yoffie, a Harvard Business School professor who has served on more than a dozen corporate boards, said nepotism is almost always a bad idea. There are few examples of it even working modestly well, he said. The Huang family, including Jensen, Madison and Spencer, and Puri did not respond to requests for comment.

Jensen Huangs wife, Lori, an accomplished electrical engineer, left her job to raise their children shortly before he co-founded Nvidia in 1993. On a podcast recorded in April, he said he missed a lot of Madison and Spencers childhoods, including all of their karate tournaments. Both kids have read every shareholder letter, gone to every shareholder meeting, been to every single conference that Ive ever done, he said.

Despite the fact that I was gone a lot, they found a way to always love the company. Madison Huangs path to Nvidia was unconventional. She received a bachelors degree from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 and studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London from 2013 to 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then managed luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy for four years.

Huang Family Backgrounds at Nvidia

In 2019 she started at London Business School and joined the family business in 2020. Spencer Huang owned a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, for eight years before joining Nvidia in 2022, where he is a director of product management for its robotics efforts, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is considered quiet and focused on his responsibilities, said seven people familiar with his work.

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Nico Caprez, who met Madison Huang at London Business School, joined Nvidia in 2024 and became heavily involved in dealmaking. He has had a meteoric rise and is now a vice president of artificial intelligence infrastructure growth. He has attended executive team meetings with Jensen Huang. The trio has been viewed as an extension of Jensen Huang, but Madison has had the most influence.

Colleagues have called her smart and a gifted marketer. She is officially a senior director of product marketing for physical AI. She has been known for sharp insight, getting work done and being a polished representative of the company publicly. In practice, she acted as chief of staff for her father and had significant sway over Nvidias marketing and communications.

Toy Jensen Marketing Campaign Details

She joined his quarterly meetings with his executive team and helped build her fathers celebrity image. About six years ago, Nvidia started marketing itself with a cartoon version of Jensen Huang, internally called Toy Jensen. After Madison Huang joined the company, she pushed its marketing team to use that image of her father more widely, said two people familiar with the discussions. Nvidia started making pins with Toy Jensen and welcoming hires with a video of the cartoon.

But Toy Jensen unnerved some employees, who worried it made Nvidia seem like a cult. In March, at its developer conference, Nvidia sold a $178 sweater with Toy Jensen on it. Nvidia stopped marketing itself with the cartoon Huang after he admitted last week that he had been unfaithful to his wife. In May 2025, Madison played a central role in hiring a crisis communications firm called Heller to help manage her familys public image.

She has told Nvidias communications team it was not doing enough to protect Jensen Huangs reputation and pushed the team to involve Heller in reshaping the companys messaging. Kress and the board of directors must now recalibrate Nvidias leadership structure to mitigate risks associated with family-centric governance.

The coming months will be critical in determining whether Nvidia can maintain its competitive edge in the AI industry while restoring confidence among investors and employees uneasy with the familys prominent role in daily operations. Stricter protocols may be implemented to ensure executive decisions are based on merit and strategic alignment with shareholder interests.