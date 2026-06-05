Australian cast members of the reality show Married at First Sight claim they experienced control, manipulation and isolation during filming. The show has been mired in controversy, with 10 investigations conducted by the Australian Communications and Media Authority and 39 complaints received. Questions remain about how and why Mafs has allowed participants on the show with past allegations of domestic violence and abuse.

Mafs Australia stars say the show is not safe for contestants: They just sat back and let the cameras roll After serious allegations about the safety of the UK franchise, Australian cast members say they experienced control, manipulation and isolation, groom Tyson Gordon remarks: If she's a woke person, I don't really stand for any of that shit.

Later in season 13, he worries that his wife is not the submissive type, in comments described at the time by the social services minister, Tanya Plibersek, as Gordon later walked back his comments, telling 60 Minutes he had meant to say he was looking for a traditional woman rather than a submissive one. It has also been mired in controversy.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has conducted 10 investigations into Mafs and received 39 complaints, a spokesperson for the regulator confirms. that the program included themes of domestic violence and coercive control and was incorrectly classified. No breaches of the Acma code of practice have been found.

But questions remain about how and why Mafs has allowed participants on the show with past allegations of domestic violence and abuse, most recently in its 2026 season, when a couple was pulled before going to air. Awhina Rutene was matched with Adrian Araouzou for the show's 12th season in 2025. A viewer raised concerns about historical domestic abuse charges against Araouzou, which had been dismissed in court before filming began.

In a statement, he said he was found not guilty and any suggestion of physical assault is categorically denied. However, Mafs was criticised for apparently being unaware of the charges until after the show had aired. It's wild, with hindsight, she tells Guardian Australia. We are strangers sleeping in a bedroom on our own on the first night, you've got no security, you're by yourselves.

Rutene says she was not subject to abuse but describes the environment as a pressure cooker and invasive, where physical intimacy is rewarded as evidence of a healthy relationship to the extent that it feels forced. Another season 12 bride, Sierah Swepstone, took to social media after the revelations against the UK franchise, which is run by a different production company, CPL.

The environment engineered by MAFS is characterised by control, manipulation, isolation, gaslighting, psychological dependency, triggers and deprivation of autonomy, she wrote on Instagram. In these environments, a person's ability to enforce boundaries or leave is significantly impaired. A former participant of the program, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, says men with criminal or domestic violence backgrounds are cast regularly, season after season.

Every night you are left alone in a room with this man, there are no cameras rolling, you are isolated. She says the allegations coming out of the UK did not shock her and there is a close-knit group of women and Australia who have relayed similar experiences. Women on my season were abused, there was physical violence, assault, non-consensual touching. She says the feeling of powerlessness is heightened as cast members signed away our rights to a bad edit.

The damage doesn't come from what we say, it comes from what others say about us, in a context we cannot control and cannot correct. She says the solution already exists, it is called Love Island, cameras rolling at all times, no private unsupervised access. If Mafs genuinely cared about participant safety, that structure would already be in place. Olivia Rutherford, formerly Frazer, was cast on season nine of Mafs in 2022.

She says she does not believe the show can be made safely. I just don't think any show where strangers are forced to live together, where there's time off camera, is safe, and I don't think that the way they edit and produce the show is safe, she says.

During the 2025 run, broadcaster Channel Nine was also accused of not adequately responding when one of the grooms, Paul Antoine, punched a hole in a wall during an off-camera argument with his on-screen wife. He was put on notice but not removed from the show. A New South Wales police investigation into that incident resulted in no charges, while SafeWork NSW issued three improvement notices to Mafs Australia's production company, Endemol Shine.

SafeWork NSW has conducted five investigations into work health and safety issues at Mafs since 2025. SafeWork NSW is continuing to monitor compliance, and the commissioner will shortly be meeting with the show's executives, a spokesperson says. A Nine spokesperson says it has welcomed working with SafeWork NSW alongside Endemol Shine Australia, and have engaged fully and transparently with them. Participant welfare is always the primary consideration in every work health and safety decision we make, they say





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