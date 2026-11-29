Magda Szubanski has revealed she is still in remission from mantle cell lymphoma and discussed her new memoir, family trauma and a standing ovation at the Sydney Opera House.

Magda Szubanski says she continues to be in remission from mantle cell lymphoma, but the treatment for her particular blood cancer has been notoriously brutal.

She said it still takes a lot of time to get over these things. If she has to walk any distance, she will need a wheelchair, and she is still adjusting to that reality. Szubanski thanked all Australians who give blood. She said she did not realise until she went through chemotherapy herself, when she needed many transfusions, how important blood donation is.

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In an interview, Szubanski was asked how she is doing now. She replied that she is doing fine and remains in remission from mantle cell lymphoma. She described the chemotherapy kit used for her cancer as notoriously brutal. She said walking any distance now requires a wheelchair, and she is still adjusting to that change.

Expanding Love After Cancer

She said the experience has expanded her sense of love. Since her illness, she feels extraordinary love for people, for the world and for nature. She said this has been the biggest surprise to her, an expansion of love in her heart for life. More than simply thinking she has made it another day, she said it has expanded her soul.

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She called it extraordinary. The conversation turned to the standing ovation she received at her Sydney book launch last month. As she came on stage at the Concert Hall at the Opera House, 2000 people gave her a standing ovation at the mere sight of her. The interviewer said Sydney had done that for Nelson Mandela, but does not do it easily.

Szubanski said it happened in Melbourne as well. She thinks it is because people have had the sense that they might lose her. She said she feels an extraordinary tsunami of love from people, and her feeling of love goes right back at them. She described it as an amazing and beautiful time in her life.

She said there have been hardships, but much of what is going on for her is beautiful and special, and she is extremely grateful. The interviewer joked that maybe the ovation was not just for her. He said he was also on his feet for Pixie-Anne Wheatley, for Lynn Postlethwaite and above all for Sharon Strzelecki, the second love of his life. Szubanski laughed uproariously and said she loved that.

She said that is exactly what you hope for when creating an enduring character that people connect with, and when that happens it is the most electrifying feeling. She said she is overjoyed that Sharon and the others get the love too. Her new book is titled I Cant Tell You But I Will. It is effectively her second memoir.

Memoir Focus On Her Mother

The interviewer noted that while there was all this love in the room for her and from her, she makes clear in the book that she was not raised in an unwavering warm glow of love. In her first memoir, she detailed how difficult her father was. This time the focus is her mother, who clearly had many issues of her own.

The interviewer said he was surprised that a woman of her warmth, empathy and heart came from two such damaged people. Szubanski said her parents could also be very loving and very warm. She said they were two extremely traumatised people and she would never judge them. She said the point of the book is not to say poor me or I am a victim or they were mean.

It is none of that. It is to ask how she makes her peace with it all. Her father was caught in the German invasion of Poland and suffered terribly. Her mothers father was in the Battle of the Somme.

In her own childhood, her mother frequently woke to the sound of him screaming, reliving the horror through nightmares. Szubanski found out after her mother died that her mother had been raped by a gang of boys when she was just eight years old, which marked her deeply. When she knew that, a lot more about her mother made sense.

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Both of her parents tried to transcend their trauma, and she said she is clearly caught in the wake of it. The interviewer described her as an exemplar of generational trauma carrying on in 2026.

Generational Trauma From Wars

He said some part of what she is, and what she is endeavouring to overcome, has its roots in the Western Fronts Battle of Passchendaele in late 1917, in a shocking gang-rape in England a century ago, and in the armed occupation of Poland in the 1940s. Szubanski agreed. She said the good part is how her parents tried to help each other overcome their traumas. She said they were two good people.

People are surprised to discover that her mother had a mean streak, but she does not want them to think that was all she was. She said it was absolutely a function of her trauma. There was a lot of love, but there was also a lot of poison in their veins, all from the wars. The interviewer quoted a line from her book about her own war in the fight for marriage equality.

She wrote that this is an ideological gunfight, and she had come armed with a butter knife, her popularity. The interviewer said he would have thought her popularity was a very solid force, her fame a baseball bat. Szubanski said the real power resides with the people who make the final bloody decision. With fame and popularity, she said, we have the power of influence, but we do not have the power of decision-making.

It is not money. It is not power. And it is not nothing either, but influence relies on peoples good opinion of you. If people with vested interests want to destroy that good opinion, they generally can.

Declining Hollywood Fame Offers

The interviewer noted that when Hollywood came calling, she eschewed the chance at serious global fame. Szubanski said she had many offers from her amazing managers, the same people who started Fast Forward on the spot. They said to move there, that they would create a show around her and then move her into films. But they wanted her to commit to living in Los Angeles for seven years, and she said she just could not do it.

She said she loves the sanity of Australia. She loves our values. She loves that we have safety nets. She loves that we care about each other.