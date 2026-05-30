Magistrate Uses Harrowing Video to Make a Difference in Traffic Matters

A magistrate in a local court south of Brisbane uses a harrowing video with actors depicting graphic car accidents to deliver a lecture on the sentencing process and the latest road toll statistics in Queensland. She hopes the video will make a difference in the court's handling of traffic matters.

In a local court south of Brisbane, one magistrate is hoping a harrowing video with actors depicting graphic car accidents — delivered alongside sobering statistics — will make a difference.

The video shows cars slam into each other in rapid succession, and by the time it stops playing, at least one woman is crying in the Cleveland Magistrates Court's public gallery. The magistrate, who is also a dean of law at Southern Cross University on the Gold Coast, delivers a lecture on the sentencing process and the latest road toll statistics in Queensland. She warns those in the gallery that they may be a statistic this time next week.

The court hears matters of drink driving, drug driving, and driving while not authorised to do so. One defendant is sentenced to 200 hours of community service and a wholly suspended term of imprisonment for dangerous driving incidents. Another woman is given a probation order and a six-month driving suspension after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.298 after a serious car accident.

A man is fined $2,000 for drink driving and issued a work licence for two months while his licence is suspended. Another man is disqualified from driving for a month but issued with a work licence. The magistrate believes an approach like Ms Vasta's in Cleveland Magistrates Court does have merit and thinks the state government should be responsible for funding evaluations to assess its effectiveness





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Traffic Matters Magistrate Harrowing Video Car Accidents Sobering Statistics Road Toll Statistics Sentencing Process Lecture Defendant Dangerous Driving Drink Driving Drug Driving Driving While Not Authorised To Do So Probation Order Driving Suspension Community Service Wholly Suspended Term Of Imprisonment Work Licence Magistrate's Bench Magistrate's Position Evaluation Funding Road Safety Measures Approach Merit Effectiveness

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