Magnitude 2.9 Earthquake Strikes Batlow in NSW Snowy Mountains, Residents Report Loud Boom

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit Batlow in NSW's Snowy Mountains, with locals hearing a loud boom. Geoscience Australia recorded 34 reports of tremors. Seismologists explain the short, sharp jolt is typical for small quakes, and officials assure that nearby dams are built to withstand stronger seismic activity.

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck the town of Batlow in New South Wales' Snowy Mountains region over the weekend, startling residents who reported hearing a loud boom.

The seismic event, with its epicenter near the town of Tumut, was monitored by Geoscience Australia, which received 34 public reports of feeling tremors. According to senior seismologist Jonathan Bathgate, the earthquake's short duration produced a sharp jolt and a bang, amplified by atmospheric conditions, but lacked the prolonged shaking typical of larger quakes. Historical data indicates NSW has experienced 62 earthquakes in the past year and 777 over the last decade, illustrating the region's seismic activity.

In response to concerns, WaterNSW confirmed that local infrastructure, including the Blowering Dam, is designed to withstand seismic events far stronger than this one, and no immediate inspection was warranted





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Earthquake Batlow NSW Snowy Mountains Geoscience Australia Tremors Seismic Activity Blowering Dam Waternsw Magnitude 2.9

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