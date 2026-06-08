Magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Mindanao, tsunami warnings issued across the region

A powerful 7.8 magnitude quake struck southern Philippines, prompting tsunami alerts for Philippine, Indonesian and Malaysian coasts and causing power outages and evacuation orders.

A massive earthquake measuring magnitude 7.8 struck the southern Philippines on the island of Mindanao , sending tremors across a wide area and prompting tsunami warning s for several neighboring coasts.

The initial report placed the epicentre thirteen kilometres south‑west of General Santos City at a shallow depth of ten kilometres, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The shock was felt not only in the immediate vicinity but also in parts of Indonesia, with residents of North Sulawesi and North Maluku reporting noticeable shaking.

In the minutes following the quake, power outages were reported in several towns, and emergency services quickly began assessing damage while urging residents in low‑lying coastal zones to move to higher ground. No official figures on casualties or structural damage were available at the time of writing, and authorities cautioned that the situation could evolve as more detailed surveys are conducted.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued alerts indicating that waves as high as three metres might reach certain Philippine shorelines, while Indonesia and Malaysia could see surges up to one metre. Smaller wave activity was also forecast for distant locations such as Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and a range of small island territories across the western Pacific.

Teresito Bacolcol, the head of the Philippine seismological institute, emphasized the need for immediate evacuation to higher ground and advised residents to stay inland until official confirmations on wave heights are released. Coastal communities were instructed to monitor local radio and television bulletins, and shelters were opened in strategic locations to accommodate displaced families.

The region's vulnerability to seismic events is rooted in its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a geologically active belt that encircles the Pacific Ocean and generates frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The Philippines, situated at the convergence of several tectonic plates, experiences dozens of significant quakes each year, making preparedness and rapid response essential components of national safety policy.

In the aftermath of this latest tremor, government agencies are coordinating with international partners to deploy search‑and‑rescue teams, restore electricity, and provide medical assistance to any injured persons. Scientists continue to analyze the seismic data, noting that variations in reported depth and magnitude are common during the early stages of an event as different monitoring networks calibrate their measurements.

Communities across Mindanao, as well as neighboring nations, remain on high alert while authorities evaluate the full impact of the earthquake and any subsequent sea‑level disturbances





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Earthquake Tsunami Warning Mindanao Philippines Pacific Ring Of Fire

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