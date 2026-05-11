Footy fans can expect more Friday night double headers for the rest of the year, according to league boss Andrew Dillon. Addressing media ahead of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Dillion said attendance has been 'really strong' for the double headers and confirmed fans would see more of them in coming weeks.

Magpie Bobby Hill makes appearance at Indigenous round launch. Footy fans can expect more Friday night double headers for rest of the year, according to league boss Andrew Dillon .

Addressing media ahead of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Dillion said attendance has been ‘really strong’ for the double headers and confirmed fans would see more of them in coming weeks. Dillon confirmed the double headers on Friday nights gave the league’s fixturing team more flexibility when weighing up home and away games and providing teams with adequate breaks between games.

The other thing that it also provides for us with the five-day breaks and six-day breaks is making sure that we can keep the Thursday nights as strong as they are. The Thursday nights have been unbelievably well attended, but also our strongest rating games this year have been the Thursday-night matches as well. After St Kilda’s loss to Gold Cast on Saturday, Saints coach Ross Lyon called for every club to play in Darwin.

Probably the opportunity for the AFL is play nine games here – every team, come and play a game here. Imagine Darwin with nine games for the year. Why give it to one club and two games?

‘We felt really disrespected’: Indigenous advisers quit claiming AFL plan is shallow and self-centred. The Suns will stay in Darwin to play Port Adelaide on Friday, while Melbourne have a game in Alice Springs against GWS later this month. In terms of the number of games played in the Top End, Dillon said, ‘about three or four is about the right amount at the moment’.

For me, it’s … for the young boys and girls in the NT being able to see that the game up close is important, but it’s also making sure it doesn’t matter whether you’re from remote NT or suburban Melbourne or suburban Sydney, we still want to provide opportunities for First Nations players. Collingwood forward Lachie Schultz says he has seen a big shift in Bobby Hill’s fitness as the 2023 Norm Smith medallist continues to build towards an AFL return via the VFL.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the league was considering allowing clubs to have a list spot reserved for Indigenous players, but said it was important to address the underlying issues which either denied Indigenous players an opportunity to reach the elite level or stopped them from spending as much time on club lists as non-Indigenous players. He confirmed that the Indigenous All-Stars match, which was played in 2025, would remain alongside state of origin games as part of the calendar of representative matches to be played in the next few seasons.

Saints veteran Brad Hill said AFL Indigenous and multicultural engagement manager Pauly Vandenbergh and former Crow and Blues’ great Eddie Betts had to be part of that conversation because their relationships with players and the grassroots were strong. Former Demons and Giants’ midfielder Toby Bedford said clubs needed to be flexible with Indigenous players who were drafted, citing Melbourne’s preparedness to allow Kysaiah Pickett to travel back to Darwin to see his child in between matches as an example of what is required.

He said players needed to be supported, not only during their time in the pathways but when they arrived at their club, to flourish in their career





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Magpie Bobby Hill Indigenous Round Launch Friday Night Double Headers Andrew Dillon Ross Lyon St Kilda Darwin Indigenous Advisers AFL Plan Indigenous All-Stars Match State Of Origin Games Collingwood Lachie Schultz Bobby Hill's Fitness Indigenous Players AFL CEO Andrew Dillon Pauly Vandenbergh Eddie Betts Toby Bedford Melbourne's Preparedness Kysaiah Pickett

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