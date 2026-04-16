Maguire Sidelined for Chelsea Clash After Additional FA Ban

Harry Maguire will be absent for Manchester United's crucial away fixture against Chelsea, having received an extra one-match suspension from the Football Association for his post-red card conduct. This ban, stemming from his reaction to a dismissal last month, adds to Manchester United's growing defensive concerns with several key centre-backs already unavailable.

Harry Maguire is set to miss Manchester United ’s upcoming match against Chelsea after the Football Association imposed an additional one-game ban on the defender. This latest sanction follows his reaction after receiving a red card at the Vitality Stadium last month. The incident occurred during a Premier League fixture where Maguire was sent off for a foul in the penalty area, leading to a penalty that resulted in Bournemouth securing a 2-2 draw.

The FA's written reasons for the ban detailed that the fourth official, Matthew Donohue, submitted an Extraordinary Incident Report Form. This report claimed that as Maguire left the field, he directed audible, aggressive comments towards match officials, allegedly stating, “You’re a joke. You’re all a fucking joke.” In his defense, the Manchester United defender maintained that he did not insult the fourth official directly but admitted to saying something to the effect of “it is a fucking joke.” The defender subsequently admitted to the charge of acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal. This fresh suspension for Maguire is a significant blow to Manchester United's defensive options, especially considering the pre-existing absences of fellow centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez. De Ligt has been sidelined since November due to a persistent back issue, further depleting the team's central defensive strength. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez is already serving a three-match ban, which commences with the game at Stamford Bridge, following his own red card incident against Leeds. Martínez was dismissed after a hair-pulling foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an incident escalated after the video assistant referee advised the on-field referee to review the situation on the monitor. The combined absence of Maguire, De Ligt, and Martínez for the Chelsea fixture presents a considerable challenge for Manchester United's manager. The defensive crisis means that emerging talents Ayden Heaven, aged 19, and Leny Yoro, aged 20, are likely candidates to form the central defensive partnership. This potential pairing highlights the depth of the defensive issues the club is currently facing, with a crucial league game against a strong Chelsea side on the horizon. The team will need to find a way to shore up their defense despite the significant personnel shortages in this critical area of the pitch





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