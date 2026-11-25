Protesters demand the release of Mahdi Tounsi in East Jerusalem. Israeli police hold the peace activist without charge amid rising tensions over civil liberties and administrative detention practices.

Protesters gathered outside Jerusalem's district court on Tuesday, demanding the immediate release of university student Mahdi Tounsi. The 26-year-old peace activist from East Jerusalem has been held by Israeli police for more than two weeks without formal charges or a public trial.

Legal Proceedings And Administrative Detention

Israel's security agency Shin Bet and the Israel Police filed a petition to keep Mr. Tounsi in administrative detention. The court convened for a closed-door hearing to review the petition, excluding the activist and his legal team from the proceedings. Administrative detention is a renewable security measure that allows imprisonment without criminal charges, as of October 2026, more than 3,000 individuals remain in Israeli prisons under such orders.

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Allegations Of Police Abuse And Isolation

Mr. Tounsi told his lawyer that Israeli police beat him and interrogated him about his work with Israeli-Palestinian peace organizations. He appeared in court via video link from Megiddo prison, where reports document violent attacks and widespread diseases like scabies. Police denied these allegations, stating the arrest was lawful and part of an investigation into ties with terrorism.

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Stakeholder Positions And Political Context

Supporters including Mr. Cassif and Rula Daood from Standing Together argue the arrest is politically motivated. Mr. Cassif, a Jewish member of the Joint List, claimed the government was retaliating after losing election seats to Arab parties. Ms. Daood described the detention as a degradation of civil liberties intended to silence students and activists demanding equality.

Real-World Impact And Future Rulings

The case highlights a rare exception where a suspect with Israeli residency was kidnapped from Hebrew University dorms. Multiple interviewees noted that administrative detention is rarely used against Palestinians holding such status in East Jerusalem. A ruling on whether Mr. Tounsi will be held for six months without trial is expected in the coming days.