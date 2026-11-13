Mahli Beardman Leads Australia to Dominant Series Victory Over England

Mahli Beardman took 6-24 on debut as Australia crushed England by 159 balls to spare. The result gives the home side a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Mahli Beardman delivered a historic bowling performance on Friday at Optus Stadium to dismantle England and secure a decisive victory for Australia. The 21-year-old right-arm paceman claimed six wickets for just 24 runs, becoming only the second Australian to take a five-wicket haul on ODI debut since Tony Dodemaide achieved the feat in 1988. His devastating spell helped bowl out the tourists for 131 runs in 33.4 overs, setting up an easy chase that concluded with 159 balls remaining.

Beardman Records Historic Bowling Figures

Mahli Beardman produced figures of 6-24, which stand as the fourth-best bowling performance by a debutant in ODI history. This achievement trails only Kagiso Rabada, who took 6-16 for South Africa against Bangladesh in 2015, and Charlie Cassell, who claimed 7-21 for Scotland against Oman in 2024. His performance surpassed the previous Australian record of 5-21 held by Tony Dodemaide at the WACA Ground.

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Beardman bowled with lethal pace, reaching speeds of up to 145.4km/h. He enticed Joe Root, a player with 200 ODI appearances, to drive on the up, allowing wicketkeeper Josh Inglis to complete his third catch of the innings. He also induced edges from Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, and Liam Dawson to complete his five-wicket haul before finishing with two more dismissals later in the innings.

Mitch Marsh Powers Easy Chase Target

Mitch Marsh provided the offensive firepower needed to wrap up the series opener quickly, scoring a rapid fifty off 30 balls. His aggressive innings included four sixes and four fours before he was eventually dismissed in the deep. This explosive batting display put the match beyond England's reach long before the final session.

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Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw finished the chase with unbeaten knocks of 23 and 26 runs respectively. Their partnership ensured Australia reached the target well within the allotted overs. The team managed to clear the run rate required with a comfortable margin, demonstrating their dominance in both fielding and batting departments.

England Collapse After Early Resilience

England lost control of their innings after reaching 38-2. Mahli Beardman triggered a collapse that saw the visitors plummet to 60-7. The middle-order struggled to handle the swing and seam of the Australian pacers. Gus Atkinson and Will Jacks attempted a late recovery with scores of 29 and 25, but it was insufficient to prevent the heavy defeat.

Spencer Johnson contributed three wickets for 42 runs to support the bowling attack. His ability to take catches off his own bowling added to the pressure on the English batsmen. Jofra Archer, who scored 11 runs, was caught at gully to end the resistance. The team failed to build partnerships necessary to counter the Australian pace attack.

Series Outlook Ahead of Adelaide Test

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The next game is scheduled for Sunday in Adelaide. The home team will look to close out the series with another comprehensive win. The crowd of 27,313 fans witnessed a masterclass in pace bowling that will be remembered for years.

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Mahli Beardman expressed pride in representing his country and taking wickets. He credited the support of his teammates and the enthusiasm of the home crowd. Mike Hussey presented him with his ODI cap, marking a significant milestone in his young career. The Australian squad now shifts focus to the upcoming Test series preparations.