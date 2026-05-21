Major Changes at One Nation Due to Rapid Expansion

The news text discusses the challenges and changes One Nation is facing in its rapid expansion, with the party revealing numerous discrepancies in branch documentation and structure. The new general manager, Kelvin Morton, has had to dissolve and re-establish branches, leading to the implementation of strict operational rules including a vetting process, gag orders, and stringent financial and media rules for branches and committee members.

The rapid expansion of One Nation , a political party in Australia, has resulted in major changes to its structure and operational rules. The party’s new general manager, Kelvin Morton, has had to dissolve and re-establish branches due to inconsistent documentation and risks posed by branches.

Committee members must complete a vetting process, sign non-disclosure agreements, and agree to a media silence policy and social media ban. The party aims to create a professional and legally robust organization for the upcoming general election, with branches failing to comply with the April directive being forcibly dissolved





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

One Nation Kev Morton Branch Vetting Disambiguation Dissolution Media Silence Social Media Financial Rules ENDFO Operational Review

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