The new model for the unemployment system provides an inflation-adjusted discount and places job seekers into three different support streams based on their level of need. The reforms also change how third-party providers are paid and update the system of 'mutual obligations' for job seekers.

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth will today announce major changes to Australia's unemployment system , which currently supports more than 1 million jobseekers. The new model provides an inflation-adjusted discount instead of a flat 50 per cent discount, making it 'much fairer'.

The reforms would also change how third-party providers are paid and update the system of 'mutual obligations' for job seekers. The overhaul follows a highly critical parliamentary inquiry, which found the unemployment system had become too focused on 'kicking people off welfare' instead of helping people find work





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unemployment System Capital Gains Tax Small Businesses Consultation Corruption Watchdog Anti-Corruption Commissioner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joseph Daoud's billboard campaign targets capital gains tax changesJoseph Daoud, founder of It’s Simple Finance, has launched a billboard campaign targeting the changes to the capital gains tax, spending $17,500 of his own money to turn politicians' heads. The campaign aims to highlight the real-world consequences of Labor's tax changes on Australians and the potential impact on higher income earners.

Read more »

In for a soaking: Major rain event set to hit parts of Australia this weekHeavy rain and severe storms are intensifying across eastern Australia as a major rain band tracks east.

Read more »

2027 Lexus RX spied: Subtle exterior changes could come with major interior updateThe Lexus RX is set to get a minor exterior nip-and-tuck, though it's inside where larger changes could be made.

Read more »

Discretionary Trust Changes: Impact on Families and BusinessesThe Australian government has announced changes to discretionary trusts, which are commonly used by families to defer and minimize tax. These changes will impact families and businesses differently. Families who will be worse off under these changes include those who rely on income splitting, a primary reason for setting up trusts. Businesses may need to restructure if they want to avoid paying more tax. The changes will not come into effect until July 1, 2028, giving businesses and families time to make necessary changes.

Read more »