Major Crash and Fire Shutdowns Great Eastern Highway in Meckering WA

A severe crash involving two trucks sparked a major fire on the Great Eastern Highway near Meckering, WA, shutting the route and drawing multiple emergency crews on November 4, 2026.

A severe traffic accident involving two commercial trucks and a subsequent large fire has completely shut down a major arterial route in Western Australia, causing significant disruption to regional traffic.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the intersection of the Great Eastern Highway and Quellington Road in the town of Meckering. Emergency services responded to the scene shortly after the crash, which involved a refrigerated truck and a heavy truck towing a container trailer.

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Emergency Response to the Crash

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) confirmed that emergency crews arrived at the scene around 7:00 am to find both vehicles completely engulfed in flames. The crash itself was initially reported by witnesses at approximately 6:45 am, just fifteen minutes before firefighters reached the site.

Responding to the scale of the blaze, authorities deployed a substantial response force. Nine firefighting crews, comprising both volunteer and career personnel, were dispatched to contain the fire. Additionally, four ambulance crews were sent to the scene to assist with potential injuries, alongside an emergency helicopter for aerial support.

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Severe Vehicle Damage and Road Conditions

Visual evidence from the scene depicts the aftermath of the collision, with the charred and mangled wreckage of the refrigerated truck scattered across the roadway. Aerial photography shows the extent of the destruction, highlighting how the crash has impacted the structural integrity of the heavy vehicles involved.

Besides the vehicles, the intense heat from the fire has left a large area of charred ground adjacent to the highway. Firefighters continued to hose down the wreckage long after the initial flames were suppressed, ensuring that no embers remained to reignite the debris or surrounding vegetation.

Traffic Disruptions and Regional Impact

The Great Eastern Highway remains fully closed near the Quellington Road intersection as a direct result of the accident. The closure has resulted in significant traffic congestion in the immediate vicinity, with multiple police cars and fire trucks lining the road to manage the scene and direct traffic.

Drivers traveling through the Wheatbelt region are strongly advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the delay. The accident occurred roughly 130 kilometres from Perth, making the Great Eastern Highway a critical link for regional commerce and travel that was suddenly severed by this event.

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Investigation into the Collision Cause

While the fire has been extinguished, the full circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. At this time, it is not known exactly how many people were involved in the collision or the specific conditions that led to the impact between the two trucks.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the severity of any injuries or the precise timeline of events leading up to the crash. The focus remains on clearing the hazardous debris and restoring safe passage for motorists on the Great Eastern Highway.