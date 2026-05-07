Major Crash in Sydney, 13-Year-Old Hit by Utility, Two Men Charged, Masked Offenders Raid Tobacco Shop

This news text covers several significant events, including a police pursuit and major crash in Sydney, a 13-year-old boy hit by a utility while on his bike, two men charged with more than 170 combined offences, and masked offenders raiding a tobacco shop. The text also mentions the need for information related to these incidents.

Two people have been hospitalised, with one under police guard, after a police pursuit ended in a major crash in Sydney . Police launched the chase after a black BMW X3 allegedly failed to stop on Cecil Avenue in Castle Hill about 3am on Friday.

The car continued on to Castle Hill Rd and then onto Pennant Hills Rd where safety concerns brought the pursuit to a stop. The Kia driver was found trapped in the car while the BMW driver ran from the scene, police said. The Dog Unit was called in to track down the male BMW driver, leading to the arrest of a man on Harold Ave just metres away.

He was taken to hospital under police guard for treatment of minor injuries while the Kia driver was also rushed to hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries. Investigations into the incident have been launched and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers. A 13-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a utility while on his bike.

The teenager was riding his bike on Sugar Rd in Buderim, southeast of the Sunshine Coast, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. Police have called on the public for help to identify the ute. It’s described as a “dark coloured dual cab utility with a silver sport bar” which travelled south toward Buderim after the incident. Investigators have pleaded for the driver or anyone with information, including dashcam footage in the area at the time, to contact police.

Two men have been charged more than 170 combined offences after an alleged months-long crime spree. The duo, aged 35 and 36, are accused of committing dozens of aggravated burglaries and car thefts across Melbourne between February and May. Investigators allegedly located a “number of stolen items” during search warrants at properties in Hoppers Crossing, Laverton and Werribee on Tuesday.

The younger man, from Hoppers Crossing, was charged with 90 offences including 33 counts of burglary, 28 counts of theft and seven counts of car theft. Footage has emerged of three masked offenders raiding a tobacco shop while the owners slept inside. The trio were seen loading up an awaiting white Holden Commodore with goods stolen from the store on Marion Rd in West Richmond, Adelaide, in the early hours of Friday.

Sunrise reporter, Jonathon Edwards, was on his way to work when the incident unfolded in front of him. He filmed the ongoing incident after the group appeared to have gained access to the shop while the owners, a husband and wife, were asleep on the property. Your cookie settings are preventing this third party content from displaying





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Sydney Police Pursuit Major Crash 13-Year-Old Boy Hit By Utility Charged With More Than 170 Combined Offences Masked Offenders Raid Tobacco Shop

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