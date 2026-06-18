Major Drug Bust: $100 Million in Cocaine and Meth Seized in Queensland, Six Charged

A joint taskforce seizes 178kg of cocaine and 142kg of methamphetamine worth an estimated $100 million in a sophisticated importation plot linked to northern Queensland, leading to six arrests and a multi-state investigation.

The Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (QJOCTF) has successfully disrupted a major drug importation operation, resulting in the seizure of 178 kilograms of cocaine and 142 kilograms of methamphetamine, with an estimated combined street value of $100 million.

The operation, designated as Operation Minjiang, led to the arrest and charging of six individuals following the execution of multiple search warrants across properties in Queensland and New South Wales. Authorities allege the drugs were smuggled into northern Queensland, with a critical incident scene declared at a suspected safehouse in Petrie, Brisbane's north, where an additional 1kg of cocaine and related paraphernalia were discovered.

Investigations uncovered a hidden cache of the massive drug quantity within a van at a Mount Cotton property, linked to an earlier incident at Midge Point where a burnt-out truck was located and its alleged owner, a 41-year-old Mackay man, was taken into custody. Further raids at residences in Middle Park and Hillcrest, both in the Brisbane metropolitan area, resulted in the arrest of two men, aged 32 and 28 respectively, facing charges for possessing commercial quantities of border-controlled drugs.

In Sydney, Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers executed a warrant at a Green Valley home, apprehending a 24-year-old man accused of traveling to Midge Point in May to facilitate the importation; he faces extradition to Queensland. Authorities also identified and detained a mothership vessel allegedly involved in the smuggling, which is now under investigation by Solomon Islands authorities.

The owners of the Mount Cotton property where the vast drug cache was found are reported to be unaware of the stash and are not considered suspects. Investigators anticipate further arrests as they dismantle the sophisticated network, emphasizing that the operation remains active and ongoing. AFP commander Stephen Jay stated the operation directly removed $100 million worth of illicit substances from criminal hands, sending a clear warning to those exploiting northern Queensland communities for such activities.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, particularly the use of public areas for drug importation, to help combat organized crime syndicates and limit their community impact. Queensland Police Service Crime Command Detective Acting Chief Superintendent Troy Pukallus highlighted the operation's sophistication and confirmed that inquiries are continuing, with more law enforcement actions expected against the criminal networks involved.

The coordinated multi-jurisdictional effort underscores a significant blow to organized crime in the region, with charges including attempting to possess commercial quantities of border-controlled drugs, dealing with suspected proceeds of crime, and contravening orders related to electronic device access





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Drug Trafficking Queensland Cocaine Seizure Methamphetamine Organised Crime Australian Federal Police Operation Minjiang

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