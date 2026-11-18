Retail group Factory X has acquired Brisbane-based BlackMilk Clothing in an unusually fast deal, ending the brand's administration and adding it to its portfolio alongside Princess Highway and Gorman.

Retail group Factory X has acquired Brisbane-based cult fashion label BlackMilk Clothing in what has been described as an unusually fast deal. The purchase follows the brand's recent entry into administration, securing the future of the popular Australian label.

Factory X Acquires BlackMilk Clothing

This acquisition adds BlackMilk to Factory X's expanding portfolio of homegrown brands. The move brings BlackMilk alongside other well-known Australian fashion retailers within the Factory X group. These sibling companies include Princess Highway, Dangerfield, and Gorman. The integration aims to leverage Factory X's extensive retail expertise.

Also read Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals return to Australia with record $7.2 billion spend predicted

David Heeney, the managing director of Factory X, stated that the group intends to support BlackMilk's growth. He emphasized that the company will respect the unique identity that has made the brand special to its loyal customer base. This approach balances business experience with brand preservation. Tim Booker, managing director of Apex Advisory, oversaw the administration process.

Advertisement

He confirmed that the sale process was notably rapid, calling it an unusually fast deal. Booker praised Factory X for bringing substantial experience with brands that have passionate followings. He described the outcome as excellent for the brand's stakeholders. At the height of its popularity, BlackMilk was known for selling out pop-culture-themed collections within minutes.

BlackMilk Brand History And Growth

The brand developed a dedicated following often referred to as the nylon cult. This social media phenomenon helped drive significant sales during its peak years. Company records from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission show BlackMilk was registered in 2009. The company has operated from several locations in Brisbane over the years.

These include Newstead, Fortitude Valley, Morningside, and currently the suburb of Banyo. The path to this acquisition involved significant operational changes for the business. The company previously moved its last manufacturing operations overseas. This decision led to the closure of its local Brisbane factory.

The closure impacted 15 members of the production team at the time. Current plans suggest a shift away from local production towards retail management.