Major Fire Erupts at Geelong Oil Refinery, Residents Advised to Shelter Indoors

A significant fire broke out at the Viva Energy oil refinery in Corio, Geelong, late Tuesday night, prompting emergency services to issue a watch and act warning for surrounding suburbs. Residents are urged to stay indoors with windows closed due to a large plume of smoke affecting the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Viva Energy oil refinery in Corio , Geelong, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday following reports of a major fire. Authorities confirmed that as of 2am on Wednesday, the large blaze was still being battled by fire crews, with no injuries reported. The incident has significant implications for Victoria's fuel supply, as the Geelong facility is one of only two remaining oil refineries in Australia and supplies over half of the state's fuel needs.

Authorities issued a watch and act warning around 1:10am to numerous suburbs in northern Geelong, including Chilwell, Corio, Drumcondra, Geelong, Geelong West, Hamlyn Heights, Newtown, Norlane, North Geelong, North Shore, Rippleside, and South Geelong. This warning was elevated from an earlier advice message due to a wind change that directed a substantial amount of smoke towards these areas. The Country Fire Authority (CFA) strongly advised residents to stay indoors, close all exterior doors and windows, and turn off heating and cooling systems. Firefighters also urged individuals driving through affected areas to close their vehicle windows and disable air conditioning units to prevent smoke ingress. The CFA indicated that smoke may be impacting areas south of Refinery Road stretching to West Fyans Street and Fyans Street, and east of Shannons Avenue extending towards the waterfront. The scale of the fire and its potential impact on fuel security are significant concerns. The Australian fuel landscape has contracted dramatically in recent decades, with six domestic oil refineries having closed in the past 20 years. This leaves only Viva Energy's Geelong plant and Ampol's Lytton refinery in Brisbane operational. Consequently, Australia now imports approximately 90 percent of its liquid fuel. The Viva Energy refinery in Geelong is a critical piece of national infrastructure, processing up to 120,000 barrels of oil daily. The ongoing conflict in Iran has already contributed to global fuel market volatility, and the extent to which this fire at a crucial domestic facility will affect fuel availability and prices remains unclear. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, with ongoing efforts to contain the fire and assess any potential long-term consequences for energy supply





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Major Fire Erupts at Geelong Oil Refinery, Residents Warned to Shelter IndoorsA large fire has broken out at the Viva Energy Refinery in Geelong, Australia, leading to an urgent 'watch and act' alert for residents in multiple suburbs. Hazardous smoke is drifting across the region, prompting authorities to advise people to stay indoors and close windows. All refinery staff have been accounted for, but the fire is not yet under control.

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