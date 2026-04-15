Major Fire Erupts at Geelong Oil Refinery, Residents Warned to Shelter Indoors

A large fire has broken out at the Viva Energy Refinery in Geelong, Australia, leading to an urgent 'watch and act' alert for residents in multiple suburbs. Hazardous smoke is drifting across the region, prompting authorities to advise people to stay indoors and close windows. All refinery staff have been accounted for, but the fire is not yet under control.

A significant blaze has erupted at the Viva Energy Refinery in Geelong, prompting an urgent warning for residents in several suburbs to seek shelter indoors and close their windows due to hazardous smoke .

Fire Rescue Victoria was alerted to the incident at approximately 11:05 am following numerous reports of explosions and flames emanating from the facility. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a substantial fire within the refinery.

Crucially, all refinery staff have been accounted for, and the incident remains ongoing and not yet under control.

The Country Fire Authority subsequently issued a watch and act alert for a broad area south of Refinery Road in Corio, advising individuals in affected suburbs to take immediate shelter. As of early morning, this alert encompassed a considerable portion of Geelong, including Armstrong Creek, Bell Park, Belmont, Breakwater, Charlemont, Chilwell, Connewarre, Corio, Drumcondra, East Geelong, Geelong, Geelong West, Grovedale, Hamlyn Heights, Leopold, Manifold Heights, Marshall, Moolap, Mount Duneed, Newcomb, Newtown, Norlane, North Geelong, North Shore, Rippleside, South Geelong, St Albans Park, Thomson, and Whittington.

A shift in wind direction has been identified as the cause for the smoke plume drifting towards the greater Geelong region.

Viva Energy, the operator of the refinery, has been contacted for comment. Their company website highlights that the Geelong refinery possesses the capacity to process up to 120,000 barrels of oil daily, producing a range of essential fuels such as petrol, diesel, LPG, jet fuel, avgas, and Low Aromatic Fuel. The website also acknowledges the plant's status as a major hazard facility, underscoring Viva Energy's commitment to its safe and responsible operation.

The refinery's operational status has been a subject of heightened attention in recent weeks, particularly in light of the global energy crisis exacerbated by the conflict in Iran, which has disrupted international oil shipments.

Earlier reports from Victoria Police confirmed that emergency services were dispatched to the Corio refinery in response to reports of a large fire, and that residents in the vicinity were advised to remain indoors and secure their homes due to the pervasive smoke





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Geelong Fire Oil Refinery Viva Energy Hazardous Smoke Emergency Services

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