Microsoft Apologises for Global Outage Across 74 Countries, Rules Out Cyber Attack

A major Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and other services in 74 countries, hitting healthcare, airlines, schools and businesses. Microsoft has apologised, reported broad recovery and ruled out cyber or AI activity.

Microsoft has apologised for a global outage that disrupted public services and businesses around the world, and says it is seeing a broad recovery for Outlook email and other services.

Microsoft Apologises For Global Outage Impact

The disruption knocked out Microsoft products in 74 countries and territories, affecting users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa, according to the outage tracker Downdetector. The company ruled out any malicious cyber or AI activity as the cause of the outage, which affected several Microsoft products and disrupted healthcare services, delayed corporate earnings reports and left schools struggling to communicate.

Also read Microsoft Outage Impacts Outlook, Teams, and Global Infrastructure

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners, Microsoft said on X, adding full services were still being restored after the outage started on Thursday. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI or agents, the company said. Microsoft attributed the disruption to elevated load on its infrastructure following a network capacity upgrade.

In an updated statement on Friday, Microsoft said the incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions. Microsoft initially said it was investigating outage reports in the Americas, but later confirmed the issue apparently affected Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region.

According to outage tracking site DownDetector, some 130,000 people reported issues accessing Microsoft Outlook as of early Thursday afternoon US Eastern time, early Friday morning in Sydney. In its first statement on X, the tech giant said it was aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact and restarting affected servers to return them to service. It later said some affected servers were working again but can become unresponsive again once they begin receiving traffic.

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As of early Friday afternoon Sydney time, Microsoft had not named a root cause, and its account of the failure shifted since it was first reported. Initially the company said elevated load across multiple regions was reported first. It then clarified the load was not driven by an increase in traffic, but a large number of servers becoming unexpectedly unavailable.

Attention then moved to the automated health checks Microsoft uses to judge whether a server is fit to carry traffic, and to the component that processes them. The company described a core process on the affected servers as becoming overwhelmed. Software deployments and configuration changes were paused while recent changes were reviewed, although none was found to correlate with the start of the disruption. The evidence does not suggest a cyberattack.

A distributed denial-of-service attack works by flooding a service with requests from outside until legitimate ones can no longer be answered. Microsoft's own statement that overall traffic had not increased is difficult to reconcile with that pattern. No evidence of malicious activity has been disclosed, and no group has claimed responsibility. Indeed, Microsoft said there is no indication this is a cyber attack.

The more mundane explanation fits better. Health checks exist to protect a service by withdrawing servers that appear unwell. When the machinery making that judgement is itself at fault, healthy capacity can be removed, and the servers that remain are left to absorb work they were never sized for. Outages of this scale are more often self-inflicted in this way than they are the work of attackers, as an August disruption to Microsoft email by a code update illustrates.

List Of Affected Microsoft Services Broad

The list of services Microsoft says are potentially impacted by the outage is long. It includes services used for email, document sharing, meetings and managing tasks, such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Copilot 365, Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Exchange Online. It also includes Microsoft Defender, a cloud-based cybersecurity service. With so many digital services affected, the real-world impacts have been widespread and go far beyond missed emails or workplace meetings.

Rachel Harrison, public services head at the GMB union, said UK National Health Service staff who received emergency calls were unable to refer patient details in the normal way, creating a massive backlog. Family violence workers reportedly could not access databases containing client details. Schools could not provide online lessons for remote students. Psychologists could not provide telehealth consultations.

Businesses were unable to process orders. Job hunters could not make it to planned interviews. Some government service centres were forced to close. The disruption also reached services outside Microsoft.

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OpenAI and Anthropic reported problems with the tools that connect their artificial intelligence services to Microsoft 365. This shows how a problem in one part of the digital world can affect tools that appear separate, and even services provided by other companies. As the outage dragged on for hours, airlines in India warned that customer queries may not be getting through.

IndiGo and Akasa Air both said on X that their email support services had been affected and that they may not be able to receive customers' emails. Japan's economy, trade and industry minister Ryosei Akazawa warned of a significant impact of the outage, as Microsoft products were used by a vast number of people. In London's financial district, several people told AFP that the outage exposed their dependence on Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant.

I think one of the biggest things is Copilot not working, auditor Yashmit Sharma said. I think this was the main bummer. And Outlook as well, of course. Sheera, a risk manager at a mid-sized bank who declined to give her last name, said businesses needed to be better prepared for unexpected technology failures.

Calls For National Review Of IT Risk

Anything can happen. You wake up and Outlook is not working and it's the main communication we use for our global team. The Australian Computer Society called for a national review of sovereign IT risk, with CEO Prins Ralston saying that small businesses may not have a workaround when Outlook fails. Months before the outage, Australia's top national security adviser warned the government about the country's reliance on Microsoft, saying it created a risk of disproportionate impact.

We need to know the systems that keep this country running won't simply fall over without notice, he said, according to ACS publication Information Age. The outage comes after other disruptions to Microsoft services earlier this year. In January, Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services were down for hours.

Then in August, Microsoft Outlook and Exchange Online were disrupted by a code update which took several days to fix. Until a post-incident review is published, the precise cause remains an inference drawn from Microsoft's own updates rather than a settled account. This outage reinforces the need for all of us to better prepare for digital outages. For individuals, this can involve storing essential information, such as contacts and medical prescriptions, offline in case of an outage.

Organisations that rely on one digital provider such as Microsoft or Google for tasks must also prepare backup plans. Crucially, they must also test these backup plans to make sure they work in practice and do not simply exist on paper, similar to how they conduct fire drills and how communities practice bushfire evacuations.

As more aspects of our lives become connected, from cars and homes to workplaces, transport and healthcare, and as AI becomes more widely used, the consequences of digital disruption may grow. Building resilience must be part of how we plan for that future.