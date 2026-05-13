Major Housing Reforms Limited By Budget

Labor's attempts to address Australia's housing crisis are welcomed yet severely limited, with reforms focusing on removing negative gearing for established properties after Budget night. The move aims to discourage investors from purchasing and competing against existing homes. However, the reforms are unlikely to significantly impact rents due to tight vacancy rates and rising rents. A concern is that the reforms may not go far enough in addressing the broader issues of not building enough homes and infrastructure problems. The 50 per cent CGT discount, replaced by cost-base indexesation with a 30 per cent minimum tax on net capital gains, will impact investors in new residential properties. The changes are part of the Albanese government's financial year plan but face criticism for excluding the most pressing housing issues.

Negative gearing reform barely touches the sides as Labor puts a band-aid on Australia’s broken housing system, writes Dr Ehsan Noroozinejad. He highlights that Australia's housing crisis has reached a point where no tax setting should be considered untouchable.

The federal Budget confirmed one of the most politically sensitive housing reforms in years by restricting investors from deducting rental losses against wage and salary income. Existing properties held before Budget night will remain unaffected, while new builds will be protected. Dr. Noroozinejad notes that if public tax support is to flow to housing investment, it should help create new homes, not just assist investors in competing for existing homes.

The proposed reforms support around 75,000 additional owner-occupiers by 2030 and are expected to decrease house prices by approximately two per cent. While the reforms aim to slightly tilt the market away from leveraged investors and towards owner-occupiers, particularly first-home buyers, the government must be cautious, given that Australia's housing problem extends beyond too many investors buying homes. The reforms include a $2 billion Local Infrastructure Fund to improve critical infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, water, and power connections.

Grants are also provided for infill housing to alleviate pressure on land supply





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