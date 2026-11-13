Microsoft restarts servers after global outage hits Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft 365

Microsoft is restarting affected servers after a global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft 365, with nearly 50,000 reports on Downdetector. The company is aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact.

Microsoft says it is restarting affected servers after an outage disrupted its 365 suite of programs, including Outlook, Teams, and other services, affecting users globally.

The outage led to almost 50,000 reports on Downdetector on Friday morning, with issues affecting access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams, as well as enterprise services such as SharePoint and OneDrive. Earlier, more than 120,000 users on Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook, and nearly 130,000 users reported issues just after 1 p.m. ET. The disruption also affected Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services.

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Microsoft Investigates Server Load Issues

Posting on X, Microsoft said it was investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods. The company said it was aware of users facing problems in the Americas. A service degradation alert on Microsoft's site said it was aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact and was restarting affected servers to return them to service.

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Microsoft later explained that a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing elevated load, which was likely contributing to the connectivity errors. The company determined that a number of servers were unexpectedly unavailable due to a problem that caused them to fail during automated checks. We've determined that the elevated load isn't driven by an overall increase in traffic, but by a large number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable, which is shifting load onto the remaining infrastructure, Microsoft said.

The company added: We're investigating what's causing these servers to become unavailable while we work to safely return them to service. As a precaution, we've paused all deployments and configuration changes while we review recent changes for any correlation to this event. Microsoft did not immediately provide more information around what might be causing that failure, but added that it was testing a fix.

Teams Restoration Progress in Americas

We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact, the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote on X. Earlier in the day, the company said it had successfully restored problems related to Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity issues. The outage affected users across the Americas, with many encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps.

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New reports have since fallen from the peak, but many users said they could not send and receive emails, or had trouble loading their inboxes altogether. Microsoft continued to test a fix for the server failures while users reported ongoing problems. Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services. The company said it was investigating disruptions, notably related to its email and Teams applications.