Major overhaul of parliamentary pass system to increase transparency

Under a major overhaul of the parliamentary pass system, sponsored pass holders will be publicly identified, ending decades of secrecy around who can roam the building's private corridors. The proposed reforms include the creation of a public online register of sponsored pass holders and new disclosure requirements for business representatives granted unescorted access to ministerial and MPs' offices.

Under a major overhaul of the parliamentary pass system , sponsored pass holders will be publicly identified, ending decades of secrecy around who can roam the building's private corridors.

The proposed reforms include the creation of a public online register of sponsored pass holders and new disclosure requirements for business representatives granted unescorted access to ministerial and MPs' offices. This pressure from independent MPs and senators to increase transparency around sponsored access. More than 2050 sponsored 'orange' passes were active as of mid-2024, covering a broad range of visitors including paid lobbyists, business representatives, non-government organizations and volunteers.

These passes grant holders virtually unfettered access in the building, allowing them to knock on any door in parliament and show up, often unannounced, to advocate for themselves or on behalf of the organization or client they represent. Under the proposal, parliamentary pass holders would face restricted out-of-hours access and require sponsorship from two MPs, reviving a system used in previous years. The names of sponsoring parliamentarians would also be displayed on the front of access passes.

Corporate pass holders would face an annual fee of about $100 and have their name, employer and sponsoring MPs published on a new parliamentary website. Representatives from community groups and not-for-profit organizations would be subject to a different standard, with their organizations and sponsoring MPs disclosed publicly but individual names not appearing on the register.

Labor has argued previously that the publication of the pass holder database risked exposing marginalized and stigmatized communities to unwelcome attention and politicizing the relationships between parliamentarians and advocates, whistleblowers and constituents. The planned register would represent the most significant transparency measure introduced since independent ACT senator David Pocock challenged MPs to reveal who they had granted privileged access to.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asked parliament's presiding officers to strengthen oversight of sponsored pass holders as part of a scheduled review of the access policy. The review is looking at all categories of pass holders and will take into account the security aspects, requirements of different pass types and other examples as they go through that work





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Parliamentary Pass System Sponsored Pass Holders Transparency Security Review Of Access Policy Independent Mps Prime Minister Anthony Albanese David Pocock Sponsorship Annual Fee Public Online Register Disclosure Requirements Restricted Out-Of-Hours Access Sponsoring Parliamentarians Corporate Pass Holders Community Groups Not-For-Profit Organizations Marginalized And Stigmatized Communities Politicizing The Relationships Whistleblowers And Constituents

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Parliament to Publicly Identify Pass Holders in Major Overhaul of Access SystemA major overhaul of the parliamentary pass system will end decades of secrecy by creating a public online register of sponsored pass holders and imposing new disclosure requirements. The reforms, expected over two years, include restrictions on out-of-hours access, a requirement for two MPs to sponsor each pass, and publication of sponsor names on passes. Corporate pass holders will pay an annual fee and have their name, employer, and sponsoring MPs published, while individuals from community and not-for-profit groups will have only their organisation and sponsors disclosed. The changes respond to pressure from crossbench MPs and integrity advocates for greater transparency around who has privileged access to Parliament House.

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