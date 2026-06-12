Major Parties Must Expose Hanson's Policy Voids to Win Back One Nation Voters

Labor and the Coalition are urged to challenge Pauline Hanson's inconsistent policies to regain voters who have moved to One Nation, as recent polls show the party ahead of both major parties for the first time.

Labor and the Coalition must force Pauline Hanson to explain her policies if they hope to win back voters who have defected to One Nation .

While her strongest supporters remain unfazed by the inconsistency of her positions, first-time One Nation voters could be swayed back to the major parties if subjected to greater scrutiny. Angus Taylor, the opposition leader, recently demonstrated why voters are abandoning the Liberals and Nationals for One Nation. During a visit to Perth, he was unable to name a single seat in electorally sensitive Western Australia, despite being asked nine times about the Coalition's target seats.

This lack of basic knowledge underscores a broader failure to connect with voters, a void that Hanson has filled with her populist appeal. Newspoll data shows One Nation ahead of both major parties for the first time, a surge that could translate into a swath of regional and outer suburban seats at the next election. Taylor's opposition risks sliding further backward after a dire result last year, potentially handing Hanson a leading role after three decades on the political fringes.

The key question is why a leader with such thin policy offerings is resonating so strongly. Hanson and her strategist James Ashby have effectively tapped into anger over Labor's budget proposals and broken promises under Anthony Albanese. Many voters, frustrated with the rising cost of living and a sense that the system is rigged, see their anger reflected in Hanson's confrontational brand of politics. They are less concerned with policy detail than with venting their frustration at the political establishment.

To win back these voters, Labor and the Coalition must highlight Hanson's hypocrisy and policy failures. Despite her populist rhetoric, One Nation's positions often lack substance.

For example, Hanson dismissed misogynistic attacks on Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan with a flippant comment, yet later complained about sexist treatment she faced decades ago. Her race-baiting against migrants and Indigenous Australians does not withstand scrutiny. Even One Nation's newly elected lower house MP David Farley acknowledged that overseas-born workers are critical to regional economies, contradicting Hanson's call for drastic immigration cuts.

The ACTU secretary Sally McManus has already called out Hanson for siding with big business on workers' pay, a move that could persuade blue-collar voters to return to Labor. Both major parties need to engage in a sustained campaign of political attack and fact-checking to peel away One Nation's support, especially among those who have recently switched.

With the next election still 18 months away, Labor and the Coalition have time to rebuild, but they must start now by forcing Hanson to defend her contradictory and often harmful policies





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