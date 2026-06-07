Major Recall for Toyota and Lexus Vehicles Due to Instrument Cluster Software Failure

Toyota and Lexus are recalling over 15,000 vehicles from the 2024-2025 model years because of a software defect that may prevent critical safety information from being displayed on the instrument cluster. The issue, which affects multiple models, raises the risk of accidents by failing to illuminate warnings for engine oil pressure, coolant temperature and electrical charge. The automakers will notify owners and offer free repairs at dealerships as well as over-the-air updates for certain models.

Toyota and its luxury brand Lexus have issued a significant recall for more than 15,000 vehicles from the 2024 and 2025 model years due to a serious software malfunction.

The defect, found in the instrument cluster, can cause critical safety information and warning indicators to fail to illuminate, potentially increasing the risk of an accident that could result in injury or death. The automakers stated that a software error may prevent the visual engine oil pressure light, engine coolant temperature gauge, electrical charge indicator, and other essential safety messages from being displayed to the driver.

Affected owners will be contacted in writing and asked to schedule a free repair at their local Toyota or Lexus dealer. For some models, the necessary software update will also be available over the air (OTA) via the vehicle's multimedia head unit, allowing owners to complete the fix without visiting a dealership. The recall specifically covers the following Lexus models: GX 550 (VJA252R), UX 300e (KMA10R), UX 300h (MZAH11R), and UX 300h AWD (MZAH16R)





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Toyota Recall Lexus Recall Instrument Cluster Software Failure Safety Warning OTA Update Vehicle Defect 2024 Models 2025 Models

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