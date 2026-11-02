Major Share Formestane Positive Ruins Melbourne Cup Dreams for 50 Owners

Fifty owners face financial loss as horse Major Share tests positive for formestane. The mysterious compound halts the gelding's Oaks Day return, sparking calls for rule changes.

Up to 50 owners of the thoroughbred Major Share have seen their Melbourne Cup week aspirations vanish after the gelding produced a positive swab for formestane. This is the second time in 12 months the horse has triggered a positive result, resulting in his immediate disqualification from racing on Oaks Day at Flemington.

The discovery of formestane, a substance that has baffled the racing industry since appearing nearly four years ago, has caused significant distress among the group of primarily country-based owners. Despite the gelding returning to training after a year-long absence, this latest setback has abruptly halted plans for the upcoming spring racing carnival events.

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The Mystery of Formestane and Natural Production

Formestane is a substance utilized in some countries to treat breast cancer and is not legally available as a drug in Australia. The central debate surrounds whether the compound is a performance-enhancing supplement or a naturally occurring element found in both horses and humans. In this specific instance, no human was involved with the horse, yet the positive result persists.

The trainer, Adam Chambers, organized a voluntary urine sample at Hamilton races seven weeks ago to clear Major Share for competition. The sample was collected outside of an official race, trial, or jumpout. Although Racing Victoria allows for some leniency in voluntary testing scenarios, the implications of the formestane detection have still led to the current prohibition on racing participation.

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Chambers and his supporters maintain that the horse did nothing wrong. They argue that the substance occurs naturally in minute doses and has absolutely no impact on the animal's physical performance. The trainer has faced a significant blow to his professional reputation despite his proactive approach to ensuring the horse was clean before attempting to return to the track.

Owner Frustration and Financial Consequences

Greg May, a retired school teacher and one of the owners, described the situation as incredibly frustrating. He stated that he has been involved with horses for 50 years and considers Major Share the best horse he has ever owned. The sudden inability to race due to a naturally occurring substance has left owners with no chance of earning prizemoney to offset their ongoing bills.

May expressed that the owners will not be investing in horses again because of how Racing Victoria has handled the situation. He argued that the organization has dropped the ball by failing to amend rules to account for the natural occurrence of the compound. Many owners feel they are victims of a rigid regulatory framework that has not adapted to new scientific realities.

The financial impact is severe for the cohort. With six to eight weeks of expenses to cover and no race earnings possible, the owners are left in a difficult position. They had already booked tickets to Flemington and made preparations for the carnival, only to have their plans dismantled by a positive test for a substance they cannot control.

Racing Victoria Policy and Global Research

Racing Victoria maintains that it is bound by the Australian rules of racing, which mandate a 12-month ban for a horse that tests positive at a race meeting, trial, or jumpout. The organization states it cannot make state-based exceptions and continues to hide behind these existing rules. This stance has drawn criticism from trainers and owners who believe the rules are outdated.

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Since February 2023, at least 13 Victorian stables have had horses disqualified due to similar issues, with all protesting their innocence. Racing Victoria has commissioned its own research through the Racing Analytical Services Laboratory. This independent company will conduct a global study of more than 15 target compounds, including formestane and 4-hydroxytestosterone.

The outcome of this global study could determine whether future penalties are adjusted or if swabbing for formestane ceases entirely. Currently, the research has not been peer-reviewed or published, meaning it cannot be used as evidence in the current case. Owners are calling for penalties to be put on hold until the scientific evidence is finalized and accepted by the regulatory body.

Derby Day Logistics and Crowd Management Issues

Amidst the controversy surrounding Major Share, Derby Day at Flemington was deemed a roaring success with more than 88,000 people in attendance. Most attendees largely avoided the forecast rain, but significant complaints emerged regarding crowd management. Drivers in the nursery carpark waited more than an hour to enter, and pedestrians faced similar delays at turnstiles.

The lack of sufficient toilet facilities was a major point of contention. The Melbourne Cup week is run by a members-based club, which differs from events like the Australian Open or Formula 1 Grand Prix. This structure allows the board to be held accountable by members, who will vote on four boardroom seats at the end of the month.

Many of the members cast in these votes were present on Saturday and were frustrated by the logistical failures. The juxtaposition of a successful crowd turnout and poor infrastructure management highlights ongoing tensions within the racing administration. As the industry grapples with the formestane mystery, these operational challenges remain a separate but significant issue for stakeholders.