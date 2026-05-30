Major Storm Brings Cyclone-Strength Winds to WA and Wintry Blast to Eastern States

A significant storm system is hammering Western Australia with cyclone-strength winds over 125 km/h and is forecast to bring a wintry blast with heavy rain, flooding, and cooler temperatures to South Australia, Victoria, and possibly NSW early next week.

A major storm system is set to impact millions of Western Australia ns on Saturday, bringing cyclone-strength winds and a " wintry blast " to the eastern states early next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents across WA's populated south-west to brace for destructive wind gusts that could exceed 125 km/h from Saturday evening - comparable to a category two cyclone. These damaging winds may be accompanied by thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flash flooding, damaging surf, and even tornadoes. Daniel Hayes from the bureau emphasized that while early winter storms are not unheard of, "this one looks quite significant.

" A deep low-pressure system is moving toward the WA coastline, dragging tropical moisture that will fuel heavy rainfall and powerful winds. A warning covering the entire south-west of WA was in effect by Saturday morning, urging residents to secure properties and tie down loose items. Six-hourly rainfall totals of up to 60 mm are predicted in central west areas from late Saturday into early Sunday.

From Sunday morning, low-lying areas could experience flooding, and people are advised to stay away from surf and exposed coastal zones. By Monday, the system will move across into South Australia, and then into parts of Victoria and possibly NSW by Monday and Tuesday, delivering a pronounced wintry blast with noticeably cooler temperatures and strong winds. Melbourne is forecast to see wind gusts around 50 km/h on Monday evening, and snow falls are possible in alpine regions early next week.

However, as the system moves east, its connection to tropical moisture will weaken, reducing rainfall potential. Despite this wintry onset, the Bureau's long-range winter forecast indicates the southern two-thirds of the country will be warmer than average. That outlook also incorporates the likely development of an El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean this winter, which historically brings warmer and drier conditions to Australia's east during spring





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Storm Cyclone Wind Gusts Western Australia Bureau Of Meteorology Flash Flooding Wintry Blast El Niño Heavy Rain Snow

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