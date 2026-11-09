Singapore Airlines business class redesign sparks social media backlash over grey and yellow colours

Singapore Airlines new business class seat colours draw criticism online for abandoning the airline traditional blues, golds and oranges for mineral grey and bright yellow. The refit was announced in 2024 but delays push first A350-900 service to the second half of 2027.

Singapore Airlines has triggered a social media backlash over its overhaul of business class seats, with critics saying the new progressive look does not align with the iconic brand.

New Business Class Palette Criticised

The airline has abandoned its traditional deep blues, golds and oranges in top-tier seating for an off-brand mineral grey and bright yellow palette. The refit was announced in 2024 with expectations the first A350-900 planes would be ready this year. Delays mean the first refit planes will not enter service until the second half of 2027. While the seating itself appears slick and functional, the new colour scheme is drawing significant criticism across social media.

Also read Singapore Airlines Delays $2.2 Billion Cabin Refit to 2027 Amid Supply Chain and Certification Delays

One user posted: Last chance to fly Singapore Airlines before they make it ugly. In a jab to the global design group commissioned to upgrade the airline business livery, another said: It is really European and does not align with Singapore values. Another claimed: A Singaporean designer would have done much better. The designer who worked on the seat said the palate was deliberate.

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She said the warmer look had served the airline for a long time, and many of the cabins are going warm and more traditional right now. But we wanted this business class to stand on its own, with its own attitude modern, progressive, and refreshing. US-based De Bono told an audience of journalists: We wanted the cabin to feel high-tech, luxurious, and future-forward.

De Bono Defends Fresh Cabin Look

Mineral greys, you see them everywhere right now, they are really having this balance and stable feel to them. In the refresh, the premium economy seats are a warm grey-blue with orange accents, while economy seats are blue with grey trim. In a separate interview, De Bono described the colour design as being like a suit with a sneaker, modern and fresh. The verdict from the public was distinctly less forgiving.

Singapore-based Radha K, the head of marketing for a tech company, said the colours for the new business class seats do not match Singapore Airline unique brand look and feel. The new design does not elevate the brand look, it makes Singapore Airlines look like they are having an identity crisis, she said. There is also an undercurrent of national identity for an airline closely associated with the nation.

One Singapore-based commenter wrote: If you get a non-Singaporean who does not live the culture, the essence, and appreciate the legacy of Singapore Airlines this is what you get. A downgrade. Malaysia-Australian author Kean Wong said Singapore Airlines is one of the state key talismans, like the nation extensive public housing system, schools and sovereign wealth funds. So it is no surprise that there is objection to the striking yellow rather than a native or a deeper tropical colour.

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National Identity And Brand Concerns

Wong said the yellow also has a budget streak quality to it, a la Scoot airlines, the low-cost carrier owned by Singapore Airlines, a sentiment shared by people on social media. Shukor Yusof, founder of Singapore-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said: I have been monitoring the reactions: it has been mixed. Cannot please everyone. He added: The seats may be rather bland to some but I suspect it will not hurt the bottom line at all.

Singapore Airlines VP of Product Experience Ong Wah Li said the business class seat has been designed to offer a fresh and contemporary take on premium travel that reflects a modern, progressive, and forward-looking design philosophy. While Singapore Airline signature warm and classic aesthetic has served us well over the years, we wanted this new product to have its own character, combining a refreshing aesthetic with a sense of sophistication and understated luxury, said Ong.

We do not subscribe to a fixed colour palette across our cabins.