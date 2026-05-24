Make That Movie: Australian Comedian Sam Campbell’s Strangest Yet Latest Channel 4 Series

Sam Campbell, a renowned Australian comedian known for his absurdist comedy and taskmasters reign, has been given the reins of his own show that explores his weird yet hilarious ideas.

Having enjoyed breakout fame on Taskmaster and Last One Laughing, the subversive Australian comic has been handed the reins of his own, very strange sitcom.

A show-within-a-show, it stars its creator as an alternative Sam Campbell: rather than his real-life idiosyncratic standup self, he’s a pompous director whose well of inspiration has run dry. He invites the public to share their (invariably bonkers) ideas for movies, which he and his dysfunctional crew then develop into real feature films. This all occurs within the framework of a shonky reality programme; each episode concludes with the film’s premiere.

The actual Campbell is the one who has been given carte blanche to turn his own invariably bonkers ideas into reality. Sam Campbell is the Australian comic who has enjoyed breakout fame on Taskmaster and Last One Laughing. Since moving to the UK from his native Australia in the early 2020s, Campbell has established himself as the British comedy circuit’s most thrillingly irreverent voice.

Campbell’s standup – delivered in a style that swings between hammy overacting and childish belligerence – forces observational comedy through an absurdist filter (his contrarian takes cover everything from hand sanitiser and dragonflies to Ferrero Rocher and Bratz dolls). A triumphant stint on Taskmaster followed, and soon he was plying his trade as the resident oddball on a slew of panel shows. He starred in ‘Last One Laughing UK’, battling the likes of Alan Carr, David Mitchell and Bob Mortimer.

Campbell is still relatively poker-faced in real life, although by no means the disconcertingly weird dude his persona implies. In conclusion, Make That Movie provides a platform for Campbell’s alternate identity, the precise details so far not explained. Even his co-stars who have watched the spoof of a spoof couldn’t quite grasp it, except for the ‘fact’ that they loved and trusted him





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