Make That Movie: Sam Campbell's Surreal Comedy Revolution

A review of the absurd comedy series Make That Movie starring Sam Campbell, which mixes reality TV, sketch comedy, and filmmaking chaos in a uniquely irreverent package.

Sam Campbell stars as a loose version of himself in the absurd comedy series Make That Movie . The show is probably best described in three words: Let Campbell cook.

More accurately, Campbell and co-writer and director Joe Pelling, of cult surreal-comedy fame, have created a show that mixes the chaos of a Werner Herzog losing his mind in the Amazon rainforest with the hokiness of a local network program, complete with dated opening credits over a pan-flute theme. The premise is a convoluted fever dream: a lifestyle-reality show following an eccentric Fab Five of filmmakers who travel the country in matching purple jumpsuits, making feature-length movies in three days based on ideas pitched by the public.

At the center is Campbell playing himself, albeit in an alternate reality where he is a fading, insecure Hollywood director running low on ideas, rather than a stand-up with a slightly disconcerting presence. That awkwardness works well, especially as he tries to rule over sets of amateur actors, retirees, and Sebastian, a morose punching bag played by Chen, who is only tolerated because he bankrolls their movies.

The films they produce range from a romance where a couple are cursed to be snakes but never at the same time, to an animated children's film about a war between feet and hands, created for barefoot enthusiasts trapped in a mine. This might sound a little too quirky, and the ever-escalating irreverence isn't for everyone. It is unlikely to win you over if Campbell's comedy hasn't already.

Even as a fan of left-field comedy, I do not always connect with a surreal style outside of sketch shows. However, this show continually surprises and confuses audiences, first in Australia before moving to the UK in 2022. There, Campbell has broken big in part by repeatedly breaking conventions of British quiz and game shows. Make That Movie continually subverts its own formula, and even offers up grounded character developments along the way.

Call it movie magic. The series is a unique blend of absurdity, meta-humor, and heart, as Campbell and his team navigate the unpredictability of filmmaking with volunteer casts and limited resources. Each episode presents a new challenge, forcing the crew to think on their feet and often resulting in hilarious disasters. The supporting characters add depth, with Chen's Sebastian providing a constant source of tension and comedy.

The show also explores themes of creativity, failure, and the pursuit of art in the most unconventional ways. Despite its chaotic nature, there is a genuine warmth and camaraderie among the team, which makes the audience root for them. The production design is deliberately low-budget, enhancing the charm and authenticity of the series. The music and editing contribute to the overall surreal atmosphere, making it a standout in the comedy genre.

While it may not appeal to mainstream tastes, it has garnered a cult following for its boldness and originality. In an era of formulaic television, Make That Movie dares to be different, and that is its greatest strength





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