Three Melbourne Cup trophies won by legendary mare Makybe Diva were allegedly stolen from Flemington Racecourse on Monday morning. A 36-year-old man was arrested and released pending summons as police continue to investigate.

Three Melbourne Cup trophies won by legendary mare Makybe Diva have allegedly been stolen from Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria. The trophies were taken early on Monday morning after two men allegedly smashed into a display cabinet.

Each trophy is valued at an estimated $1 million. Victoria Police said it is investigating a burglary and theft in Flemington on 16 November. An alarm was reportedly heard going off at about 8.30am, and police launched an investigation into the alleged theft. The theft was discovered after the alarm sounded at the racecourse.

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Man Arrested During Search Warrant Execution

Police later executed a search warrant on Monday night at a home on Solomon St in Mount Waverley, southeast Melbourne. A 36-year-old man from Malvern East was arrested during that search. He was interviewed by police and has since been released pending summons. The trophies had not been recovered, police said.

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The stolen trophies are the Melbourne Cups won by Makybe Diva in 2003, 2004, and 2005. She is the only horse to win the Melbourne Cup three times, and the only mare to win it more than once. She netted $14.5 million in prize money throughout her career and was inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2006.

The trophies and the famous blue, red and white silks worn by jockey Glen Boss were on display as part of an exhibition honouring the legendary racehorse. The exhibition, titled Makybe Diva: Queen of the Cups, was at the Hill Stand at Flemington, between the Terrace and the Atrium.

Exhibition Boarded Up After Burglary

By Monday afternoon, the entrance to the exhibition had been boarded up, but an image reportedly from inside taken on Monday morning shows a display cabinet with smashed glass and several empty ledges next to the silks. The Victorian Racing Club said it is cooperating with police and described itself as devastated by the incident. The club is assisting Victoria Police with their inquiries into the alleged burglary.

The VRC said in a statement: We are devastated by the incident and are in direct contact with Tony Santic, Makybe Diva's owner. Tony Santic, who had the trophies on display for the public, said it would be nice to get the Cups back because they are irreplaceable. Santic told media he was first made aware of the theft at 10am on Monday.

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The VRC called me and said they had had a break-in and the three Melbourne Cups had been stolen, he said. They told me the alarm went off and five minutes later security arrived, and they were gone. Santic described the theft of the three most iconic Melbourne Cups in his lifetime as shocking news. He said he hopes those responsible are caught very quickly.

Makybe Diva Name Origin Explained

The trophies had been on public display with the courtesy of Santic before they were reportedly taken from the Flemington racecourse early in the morning. Makybe Diva's unusual name was taken from the first two letters of five of Santic's employees: Maureen, Kylie, Belinda, Diane and Vanessa. Her trainer Lee Freedman, owner Tony Santic and jockey Glen Boss celebrated after winning the Australian Cup during the Australia Cup Day meeting at Flemington Racecourse on March 12, 2005.

There were reports the thieves were disguised as construction workers or tradespeople, but neither police nor the Victoria Racing Club has confirmed this. The 36-year-old man arrested during the search has been released pending summons, and the alleged theft remains under investigation by Victoria Police. The VRC and Victoria Police have not announced any further charges in the available reports.