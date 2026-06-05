Mal Meninga Breaks Silence on Anti-Tampering Claims

Rugby league legend Mal Meninga responds to allegations of tampering with Bulldogs players, admitting unfamiliarity with NRL rules and expressing frustration over mixed expectations.

Mal Meninga , the legendary rugby league figure and coach of the Perth Bears , has broken his silence following allegations of breaching the NRL's anti-tampering rules.

The controversy stems from public comments Meninga made regarding the potential interest of the Bears in signing Canterbury Bulldogs duo Jacob Preston and Matt Burton. Both players are due to hit the open market on November 1, 2027, and Meninga's remarks were seen as a violation of the NRL rule that prohibits coaches or officials from publicly enticing players who are under contract with other clubs.

Meninga acknowledged his lack of awareness regarding the specific rule, stating that he was not familiar with all internal regulations. He accepted responsibility if wrongdoing was found, saying he would put his hand up.

However, he also defended his comments as a natural response to questions about marquee players. The Bulldogs lodged a formal complaint, prompting the NRL's Integrity Unit to investigate. This incident echoes a similar situation involving Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould, who faced backlash last year for comments about then-Wests Tigers young gun Lachlan Galvin, leading to rule clarifications. The debate highlights the fine line between engaging with the media and violating anti-tampering rules.

Meninga expressed frustration, noting that the Bears have been criticized for not being vocal in the player market, yet now face scrutiny for speaking out. He emphasized that the Bears had not approached any contracted players, limiting their interest to speculative discussions. The outcome of the investigation could set a precedent for how clubs handle public remarks about potential signings, especially with the NRL aiming to maintain competitive fairness.

As the investigation unfolds, Meninga remains focused on building the Bears' roster for their anticipated entry into the NRL. The club's ambitious plans have already drawn attention, and this controversy adds to the narrative around their development. While Meninga awaits the Integrity Unit's decision, the rugby league community watches closely, as the case could clarify the boundaries of permissible commentary in a sport where player movement is increasingly scrutinized





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Mal Meninga NRL Anti-Tampering Perth Bears Matt Burton Jacob Preston

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