Malawi Nyika Foraging Crisis: Hunger Drives Dangerous River Harvests

Malawian women risk crocodile attacks to harvest nyika tubers as food insecurity and rising maize prices force communities to rely on dangerous river foraging in Chikwawa.

Beatrice Maseko, a 34-year-old mother of four from southern Malawi, plunges her arms into the foul-smelling mud of the Shire River to search for nyika tubers, the roots of wild water lilies that have become a critical food source for her family and thousands of others in the region.

The 34-year-old woman spends up to five hours a day blindly feeling through heavy sediment on the riverbank, risking her life against Nile crocodiles to secure enough roots to feed her children when hunger strikes.

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Daily Risks of Hunger-Driven Foraging

Maseko works alongside a dozen other women in the villages of Maseya and Kasisi in Chikwawa district, moving with deliberate slowness to avoid attracting the attention of predators lurking beneath the surface.

She acknowledges the constant fear of death, noting that in this stretch of water, there is a high risk that a hand reaching into the mud might not come back up, a danger made real by the 2024 attack on Isaac Kenneth, a 28-year-old forager who suffered deep puncture wounds and a broken ankle after a crocodile seized his leg.

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Despite the lethal threat, Maseko insists that hunger is a certain and immediate danger, stating that if she does not enter the water, her children will not eat that night, forcing her to prioritize survival over safety.

Shift From Famine Food To Daily Staple

For decades, nyika tubers were considered a famine food reserved only for the worst drought years, but extreme weather, weak support systems, and rising food prices have transformed the harvest into a weekly and commercial necessity for vulnerable households across Malawi's flood-prone southern lowlands.

Every Monday and Thursday, tracks leading to Sorgin Market fill with vendors carrying heavy wet bundles of the mud-encrusted bulbs, which women sell for roughly 2,500 Malawian kwacha, equivalent to £1.10, to buyers priced out of the maize market.

These roots are boiled, dried, and pounded into a gritty grey flour used to make porridge, providing basic survival for families as a single basin of tubers can sustain a household for three days.

Supply Shortages And Soaring Maize Prices

The Agricultural Marketing Development Authority, known as Admarc, is mandated to buy maize from farmers at a fixed price to steady markets and maintain emergency reserves, yet logistical bottlenecks, warehouse losses, and funding shortfalls mean these public supplies are often absent when communities need them most.

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Official reserves are under severe strain, forcing the government to limit maize sales to a maximum of 20kg per person to prevent hoarding and resale, while the open market price for a 50kg bag has surged to between 69,000 and 72,000 kwacha, far beyond the reach of most rural households.

This economic pressure is driven by regional El Niño conditions that disrupted planting seasons and damaged maize fields, compounded by a weakened local currency, expensive fuel, and prohibitive fertilizer costs that leave rural families with empty granaries and no savings.

Rising Waters Amplify Foraging Dangers

The physical environment of the lower Shire basin is changing rapidly as heavy rainfall upstream pushes Lake Malawi's water levels to highs not seen in decades, prompting authorities to open the control gates at the Kamuzu barrage in Liwonde to protect upstream communities and infrastructure.

These releases flood the shallower embankments where women once foraged in relative safety, forcing them into deeper, more dangerous channels where crocodiles are more prevalent, as evidenced by the ongoing hazards in the marshlands.

With formal employment options scarce in Chikwawa, the river basin remains the last buffer against starvation, but as water levels rise and food insecurity deepens, the perilous practice of harvesting nyika tubers becomes an increasingly desperate gamble for survival in Malawi.