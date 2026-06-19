Malaysia Enacts Law Holding Parents Liable for Children's Bullying

Malaysia's new anti-bullying law introduces parental liability and a specialized tribunal to address the country's high bullying rates, sparking both support and concerns about enforcement.

Malaysia has introduced a new anti- bullying law that could hold parents legally responsible for their children's bullying behavior. The legislation allows for parents to face court action or fines if their minor children are convicted of bullying.

This move comes as Malaysia grapples with one of the highest bullying rates globally, affecting thousands of students annually. The law also establishes a dedicated tribunal comprising over 50 specialists to handle complex cases that schools may be ill-equipped to manage. While parent and education groups have largely welcomed the reform, they have expressed caution regarding a clause that imposes parental liability.

The provision states that parents of minors convicted by the tribunal can be held liable and risk additional legal procedures and financial penalties. Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim of the Parent Action Group for Education in Malaysia emphasized the law's focus on children's well-being and recognition of bullying's severe emotional, psychological, and educational impacts.

However, she noted that not all parents have control over their children's actions, especially in complex social and digital environments. The law follows high-profile incidents, including the death of a 13-year-old girl in Sabah after falling from a hostel at a religious boarding school; five teenagers were later charged with bullying in connection with the case. Unionist Fouzi Singon suggested the law could act as a deterrent by increasing the severity of punishment.

This development aligns with Malaysia's recent ban on social media accounts for children under 16, part of broader global efforts to enhance online safety and protect minors from cyberbullying and harmful content. According to a 2023 study by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, Malaysia ranked among the highest globally for bullying rates among eighth-grade students.

An Ipsos poll further revealed that 65 percent of Malaysian respondents reported experiencing bullying in school, underscoring the urgency of the issue





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