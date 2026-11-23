An Observer investigation found Maldon Sea Salt used rock salt imported from Germany, prompting the brand to promise more transparency about its brine-making process.

Maldon Sea Salt has said it will review its packaging and be more transparent about its production process after an investigation revealed it used rock salt imported from mines in Germany.

Observer Exposes Maldon Salt Origins

The British newspaper The Observer published the investigation on Sunday, November 15. The scrutiny has complicated the long-cultivated image of Maldon as a purely homegrown, artisanal producer. Maldon Sea Salt is a popular flaky variety found in pantries around the world. Fans of the brand, including Nigella Lawson and Ina Garten, have lauded its taste and pyramidal shape, finishing fancy dishes or desserts with a sprinkle.

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Its pyramidal-shaped salt flakes are particularly prized by chefs and home cooks alike. Contributing to its popularity was Maldon Salt's story as a homegrown business, founded about 140 years ago in the English town of Maldon in the county of Essex. That town was once the site of an Anglo-Saxon era battle. Its salt flakes, the company said, are hand-raked from the town's River Blackwater estuary.

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According to the Observer report, Maldon was not made only with sea salt from local seawater. Trucks with rock salt imported from mines in Germany were spotted at a production facility. That fact had not been widely publicised by Maldon on its packaging or its website. The company said in response to The Observer that the imported salt came from an ancient sea.

Maldon also insisted that its 100 per cent sea salt labelling was accurate. Food regulators, including in Britain, where there is no strict definition for artisanal sea salt, approved the product. Still, the revelation that one of Britain's most popular artisanal brands included imported German salt rocked aficionados of seasoning. Some took it with a pinch of salt, adding that the raw material, the inorganic compound sodium chloride, was at least authentic.

Consumers React To Saltgate Controversy

Others said they felt deceived and raised questions about whether the product lived up to its premium, artisanal branding. Then there were those amused or exasperated by the newly nicknamed Saltgate, with several outlets calling it a posh scandal over a brand that some perceive as a status signaller. People online joked about the salty comments. The story quickly became a talking point far beyond food circles.

Days after the investigation published, the company said it would review its packaging and be more transparent about its process. Our previous information focused on the finished flakes and the craft of our salt makers, without giving enough detail about how we prepare our brine, the company said on its website. It added that it took responsibility for not sharing that story openly on our packs and website sooner.