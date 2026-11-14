Sofia Coppola documentary Making Marie Antoinette, shot by her mother Eleanor, revisits the 2005 film

A new documentary, Making Marie Antoinette, uses 80 hours of behind-the-scenes footage shot by Eleanor Coppola to chronicle her daughter Sofia's experience directing the 2005 film.

A behind-the-scenes documentary shot by her mother shows Sofia Coppola navigating her Versailles set with the aplomb of Hollywood royalty. Making Marie Antoinette, a documentary from MUBI, draws on footage captured by the late Eleanor Coppola during the 2005 production.

Marie Antoinette was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival to a torrent of vitriolic reviews. It was called too frilly, too feminine, too full of frocks, and tastelessly peppered with anachronistic indie rock songs. It was punished by a mostly male critical establishment. The film had cost 40 million US dollars, and all they saw was too much money spent on girl stuff.

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Marie Antoinette Critical Reception and Legacy

That was equated with not being serious, says Coppola. The film duly went on to fail at the box office. Marie Antoinette, with its glamorous visuals and sparkling title performance by Kirsten Dunst, is now regarded as one of the best films of this century. Its zingy needle drops have become a period film convention.

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A younger generation has discovered and embraced it. This year, commemorative exhibitions have featured at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and in Versailles, where Coppola was allowed to shoot the film. The documentary reveals the work behind those jewel-encrusted scenes and what it was like to be one of very few women directing films in 2005.

I noticed, when I first watched this footage, how often I had to explain how I wanted to do the film from a female point of view, Sofia says now. It was like I was speaking a foreign language. To Eleanor's enduring frustration, only a small fraction of what she shot was used in promotions at the time. The rest sat in storage until 2020, when the Coppola clan convened at the family vineyard to sit out the COVID lockdown.

Eleanor Coppola Documentary Production

With time to spend together, mother and daughter started the long process of turning 80 hours of footage into a feature. When Eleanor died in 2024, Sofia determined she would finish it, asking editor Aaron Matthews to help. Excerpts from Eleanor's own journal, which she had also thought about publishing, are read by her close friend Diane Lane in voice-over. They are infused with a surprising wistfulness.

When she was Sofia's age, she observes, she was raising three children. Her husband and children made films, and she became their audience. I know that was a big challenge for her, says Sofia. She was always really happy to see me working and that my generation of women could have both family and a creative life in a way that she didn't feel like she could.

At the same time, she wished she could have a creative life of her own. But she was a great documentarian, says Sofia. This is a tribute to her work. Making Marie Antoinette's tone reflects Sofia's quiet sense of purpose, but it also prickles with tension.

Will this film ever get made? Why didn't they realise how long the costume changes and wig washings would take? Everyone is exhausted, Sofia herself is sick, and the days extend to nights and then early mornings. Being the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola made her an easy target, and critics could dismiss her as a nepo baby.

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Coppola Family Production Dynamics

All the more so because the Coppola family works as a pack. Here we see her brother Roman as second unit director, her cousin Jason Schwartzman playing Louis XVI, her father popping by, and her mother. Not everyone would want their mother following them around with a camera, but Sofia says she was glad she was there, even when she insisted on shooting Sofia at her lowest ebb.

It was much more comfortable to have my mom there than a random crew, she says now. I could be much more vulnerable with her, Sofia adds. And she loved seeing the set and the costumes, so I was glad to share that with her. She admits, however, that she cringes seeing her younger self on screen.

To see, like, the way I talked, she says. When I wasn't as assured in saying what I wanted. Watching her mother, however, is still reassuring. It's really moving for me to be with her and her perspective, hear her voice and remember that time of her being on set, she says.

Sofia Coppola Motherhood Reflections

Also seeing her as a mother watching her daughter. Sofia has two daughters of her own with her husband, Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. Romy is 19 and Cosima is 16. Romy is embarking on a career as a singer.

I'm always so proud and love seeing what she's making, says Coppola. And I can see now that my mom had that same feeling toward me.