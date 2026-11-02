Australian shopping centres see revival as teenagers return and mall foot traffic rises 2 per cent

New data shows retail sales grew 3 per cent and shopping centre foot traffic rose 2 per cent nationally, driven by a Gen Z return to physical stores and a new Powerhouse Museum exhibition opening November 7.

Australian shopping centres are experiencing a quiet revival, with new data showing retail sales grew 3 per cent over the year to June 2026 and customer foot traffic up 2 per cent nationally.

The figures come from a report released by Urbis and The Shopping Centre Council of Australia, confirming that malls are recovering after two decades of decline. After the final school bell rang on a Thursday evening, groups of teenagers would once make the weekly pilgrimage to their local shopping centre. They walked around for hours, gossiping as they browsed shops that housed treasures they could not yet afford.

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Australian Fashion History In Malls

Sophie Holt, creative director of Oroton, said shopping centres became part of everyday life in the broader context of Australian fashion history. For many people, it was the main place where they first saw fashion, she said. Shopping centres made good design accessible for the first time and really became part of people's daily routines, Holt added. Over the past two decades, however, that culture dissipated.

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Some shopping centres shortened opening hours and the online shopping boom removed the need to go in-store at all. Elissa Stewart, director at Urbis, said fashion within shopping centres has changed significantly over the past two decades. Brands once found predominantly within department stores are increasingly establishing their own specialty stores, giving them greater control over their brand and customer experience.

Internationally, the return to bricks and mortar shopping is being driven by Gen Z. According to research from Circana, 62 per cent of American 18- to 24-year-olds made their general merchandise purchases in physical stores last year. PwC also claimed shopping centre foot traffic among consumers aged 14 to 29 rose by 57 per cent year-on-year. Holt said there is a massive rediscovery happening.

Gen Z Driving Physical Retail Return

People are craving real places and interactions, she said, adding that online remains very important but Oroton is finding people interacting with retail in a very strong way. There is a new curiosity about the mall, Holt said. Earlier this year, Chadstone shopping centre unveiled its new Market Pavilion, drawing a new foodie crowd. The role of shopping centres in facilitating the connection between individuals and fashion will be explored in a new exhibition at the Powerhouse Museum, Parramatta.

Opening November 7, The Mall will highlight the Australian brands that have shaped local identity and global consumer culture, such as Oroton and R.M. Williams. Keinton Butler, senior curator at the Powerhouse Museum, Parramatta, said together the brands represent over 500 years of combined retail, design and manufacturing history. That is something the exhibition really wanted to represent, he said.

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Oroton Exhibition Highlights Retail Brands

As part of the exhibition, Oroton collaborated with artist Anna Burns on a bespoke window display that will be showcased within a large-scale 19th-century arcade. Burns is the creative force behind some of the most influential fashion windows in the world, creating displays for luxury houses such as Hermes and Louis Vuitton. Holt described herself as an old-school retailer who loves windows.

She said this kind of attention to detail has allowed the storied Australian label to retain relevance and intimacy despite continued growth. We put a lot of thought and energy into our windows, and it reflects our brand, Holt said. She added she was really excited to be part of this bigger picture cultural opportunity.