Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre Workers Paid Almost $7 Million Over Violence

Workers at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre received almost $7 million for occupational violence before the Victorian facility closed in December 2023.

Workers at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre in central Victoria were paid almost $7 million in compensation for occupational violence incidents in the three years before the facility closed in December 2023. The figures were released to the ABC by the Department of Justice under freedom of information laws.

The data also reveals hundreds of assaults at the site. The Victorian government has since reopened the centre, and Labor is pledging to use it to rehabilitate low- and mid-level youth offenders.

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Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre Assault Figures

Compensation was paid for occupational violence incidents at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre between January 2020 and December 2023. An occupational violence incident was logged every 2.6 days on average during that period.

The records show 326 physical assaults, 114 verbal assaults, 21 assaults with biological material and 95 exposures to aggression or violence. Together, these figures show the scale of the risks faced by staff before the centre closed.

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Justin White Recalls the 2019 Gang Assault

Justin White was assaulted by a group of inmates armed with a plastic cricket bat in October 2019, after working at a youth justice centre unit in Victoria for only a matter of weeks. He said the attack at Malmsbury happened on a day when the mood had been deteriorating quickly.

Mr White said he was clearly the target, and the incident escalated into what became a gang assault that he is still living with today. He said he genuinely thought he would not come out of it, and that he survived only because of the actions of others.

Mr White sustained spinal fractures and a traumatic head injury that has affected his cognitive functioning. He remains unable to work because of severe PTSD, and said the attack still feels as though it happened yesterday.

Three of Mr White's colleagues received bravery awards for trying to intervene and stop the attack. Mr White is now calling for more support for corrections and youth justice workers, particularly in dealing with occupational violence.

Ros Spence and Gaelle Broad Debate Reopening

Youth Justice Minister Ros Spence told Nationals Member for Northern Victoria Gaelle Broad that 22 young people were at the centre, with more than 150 staff employed as of September 9. Ms Spence said operations were being ramped up in stages.

In her statement, Ms Spence said the staged approach allowed time to recruit and train staff and to stress test operating processes. She said the Malmsbury site had been maintained in a reasonable condition during its closure so it could be reopened if required.

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The Victorian government reopened Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre in April, initially announcing that 30 beds would be recommissioned before adding a further 45. The capital works to reopen the site this year were budgeted at $17.6 million, according to the department's annual report.

Gaelle Broad said it seemed crazy to her that the government spent millions on the centre, closed it, and then announced it was reopening. She said staff did not see it coming, and that recruitment and incentives were needed to bring people back.

Youth Justice Workers Face Ongoing Safety Risks

Grainger Legal said the workers it has assisted suffered concussions, lacerations, broken limbs and psychiatric injuries such as PTSD, major depressive disorder, insomnia, stress and anxiety. Lawyers Caroline Grainger and Laura Paterson said these injuries are a serious concern for the sector.

Ms Grainger and Ms Paterson said payouts in the six figures were not uncommon if a worker was seriously injured and could establish negligence. They said the reopening of Malmsbury raised concerns about staff safety, having seen physical and psychological injuries occur in high numbers.

The lawyers cited past complaints including insufficient staffing, reliance on casual or agency staff to fill gaps, and staff feeling under-trained, unsafe or unsupported. Government data shows Victoria's youth justice facilities were at 63.5 per cent capacity combined as of November 2, with about 224 detainees across three precincts.