Maloney Blames Flanagan for Dragons' Crisis, Cites Recruitment and Tactics Failures

NRL great James Maloney has heavily criticized St. George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, attributing the club's current winless streak and internal turmoil to the coach's recruitment decisions and tactical approach. Maloney questions the team's inability to leverage the strengths of its recruited players, while player discontent, exemplified by Jaydn Su'A's impending departure and Loko Pasifiki Tonga's release request, further compounds the club's woes.

Rugby league legend James Maloney has pointed the finger squarely at St. George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan , asserting that the coach bears sole responsibility for the club's current crisis. The Dragons are mired in a dismal run of form, having failed to secure a victory in their last ten matches. Flanagan, the architect of the Cronulla Sharks' 2016 premiership triumph, finds his position under severe scrutiny following six consecutive losses to commence the season.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the news that key player Jaydn Su'A will depart the club at the end of 2027, and promising young talent Loko Pasifiki Tonga has expressed a desire for an early release. As the Dragons prepare to face South Sydney this Saturday, Maloney, who played under Flanagan at the Sharks, launched a scathing critique, arguing that the coach has made fundamental errors in both recruitment and tactical strategy. Maloney elaborated on his criticisms, stating that the Dragons' roster, which includes experienced players like Damien Cook, a dynamic hooker, and Clint Gutherson, an exceptional support player in the middle, alongside powerful back-rowers such as Su'A and Luciano Leilua, is not being utilized effectively. He observed that despite possessing these formidable assets, the team consistently employs a sideways style of play, which he finds perplexing. Maloney questioned the logic behind acquiring such players only to deviate from playing to their inherent strengths, a deficiency he believes is starkly reflected in their winless record. He articulated his bewilderment regarding the recruitment strategy, emphasizing that player acquisition should be intrinsically linked to the intended style of play and the identified needs within the squad. According to Maloney, successful rugby league teams must play to their strengths, and this approach is fundamentally shaped and dictated by the coaching staff. The saga surrounding Pasifiki Tonga's request for an early release, which was ultimately denied by the club, highlights his growing frustration with a lack of opportunities in the first-grade team. Despite a standout performance in reserve grade last week, featuring a try and an impressive 252 metres gained, the hulking forward has been unable to break into the struggling Dragons' top squad. Maloney expressed empathy for the young player, suggesting that the discontent among players in reserve grade is a significant indicator of underlying issues. He drew a parallel to his own experiences, recalling two years spent in reserve grade that led him to seek opportunities elsewhere. Maloney emphasized the importance of open and honest communication from coaches, asserting that while players may not always welcome direct feedback, they will ultimately respect transparency, which prevents uncertainty and frustration. In response to the drama surrounding Pasifiki Tonga, Flanagan defended the club's approach, explaining that the intention was to develop the young front-rower by providing him with substantial game time in the NSW Cup. He suggested that some external commentary has been unfair, as the club genuinely values Pasifiki Tonga and is committed to his development. Flanagan acknowledged the significant external noise but praised the playing group for their resilience and understanding, noting their recognition that consistent wins are the only effective way to silence the critics. He indicated a more positive atmosphere at training, with the team having trained well and focused on preparation despite the prevailing distractions.





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