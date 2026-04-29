Man Accused of 1997 Murder of Ex-Partner Appears in Court After Decades-Long Investigation

A 72-year-old man has appeared in court for the alleged murder of his ex-partner in 1997, with new evidence and witness testimonies shedding light on the cold case. Keith Lees is accused of killing Meaghan Louise Rose, whose death was initially ruled a suicide. The case involves a life insurance policy, conflicting statements, and a decades-long police investigation.

A 72-year-old man accused of murdering his former partner in 1997 has appeared in court as part of a two-day hearing to cross-examine witnesses. Keith Lees is charged with the death of Meaghan Louise Rose, whose body was discovered at the base of Point Cartwright Cliffs in Mooloolaba, Queensland.

Rose, who was 25 at the time of her death, had been seen with Lees at the Maroochydore RSL on the last day she was alive. Lees, who was 19 years older than Rose, was living with her when she died. Initially, her death was ruled a suicide, but police later reopened the case due to inconsistencies in Lees' statements and evidence suggesting foul play.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Dennis told the court that Lees had claimed Rose was depressed before her death, but witnesses who saw her on July 17, 1997, said she showed no signs of suicidal behavior. Lees allegedly told police that Rose had left to meet a friend that night and did not return, but he made no effort to search for her and only tried calling her at 11:30 PM.

An autopsy revealed injuries consistent with a fall from the cliffs, along with alcohol in her system. During the hearing, Lees' daughter from a previous relationship, Wren Dawnsong, testified that she had been pressured by her father not to speak to police and had lived in fear for years. She confirmed giving multiple statements to authorities over the years.

The court also heard that Lees was the beneficiary of a $250,000 life insurance policy on Rose’s life, with terms excluding suicide coverage for the first 13 months. Police investigations spanning 2002, 2003, 2009, 2022, and 2023 uncovered these details, leading to Lees' arrest in 2023 after a $500,000 reward was announced. Lees had given conflicting accounts of the events that night and fled when police attempted to interview him in June 2023.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its cold-case nature and the long delay in bringing charges. Lees' legal team, led by barrister Simon Lewis, is expected to challenge the prosecution’s evidence during the proceedings. The hearing continues as investigators seek to build a case against Lees, who maintains his innocence





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Cold Case Life Insurance Police Investigation Witness Testimony

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Country and suburban football clubs accused of salary cap breachesAn investigation reveals widespread allegations of off-the-books payments in Victorian country and suburban football leagues, including cash envelopes, TAB vouchers, and inflated tradesmen fees, as clubs exceed salary caps to secure top players. Some players are reportedly earning over $60,000 a season, far beyond the $130,000 league cap, raising concerns about enforcement and fairness.

Read more »

Men accused of raping cellmates mistakenly allowed to stay in shared cells by Queensland prison staffStrict protocols violated by corrections staff who wrongly believed sexual assault cases were ‘closed’, ombudsman finds

Read more »

Childcare worker accused of slapping young boys during nap time released on bail7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Prediction markets accused of insider trading and profiting from state secretsA US soldier accused of using classified information to place bets on a covert military operation has thrown a spotlight on the fast-growing world of prediction markets.

Read more »

Bupa Accused of Anti-Competitive Practices Affecting Patient ChoiceHealth insurer Bupa faces accusations of anti-competitive behaviour in its negotiations with private hospitals, potentially limiting consumer choice and impacting out-of-pocket costs for patients. Private hospitals are calling for regulatory intervention and a new pricing system.

Read more »

Accused leader of global satanic paedophile ring released on bailLandon Ashton Versace Germanotta-Mills, the alleged leader of a global satanic paedophile ring, has been granted bail despite prosecutors' concerns. The case involves extreme child abuse material, satanic iconography, and international offenders. Germanotta-Mills, along with a former police officer and swim coach, faces charges including possession of child abuse material and bestiality content.

Read more »