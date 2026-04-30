Man Accused of 1997 Murder of Girlfriend Committed to Trial After Cold Case Reopened

A 73-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, whose death was initially ruled a suicide in 1997. The case was reopened by cold case detectives, and witnesses testified that the accused admitted to the crime. The trial will examine the circumstances surrounding the victim's death and the accused's actions.

A 73-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend nearly 30 years ago has been committed to stand trial in a Queensland Supreme Court. Keith Lees is charged with the alleged killing of 25-year-old Meaghan Louise Rose, whose body was discovered at Point Cartwright Cliffs on the Sunshine Coast in 1997.

Initially ruled a suicide, the case was reopened by cold case detectives, leading to Lees' committal hearing this week. During the two-day hearing, several witnesses testified, including Michelle Burke, a friend of Lees who claimed he admitted to the crime in a conversation where he said, 'I snapped.

' Burke interpreted this as a confession, noting that Lees had described Rose as irrational and difficult to reason with. Text messages exchanged between Burke and Lees in 2022 were also presented in court, with Burke writing, 'I am your nightmare' and 'I will haunt you, Keith.

' She later testified that Lees had effectively admitted guilt, stating, 'You have said something else to basically admission in my eyes, you didn’t say you did it but basically did. ' Another witness, Rachel Burt, a friend of Rose’s, described how Rose would become distressed and illogical when around Lees. The court also heard about a $250,000 life insurance policy taken out on Rose’s life, with Lees as the beneficiary.

The policy stipulated that suicide would not be covered until 13 months had passed, raising suspicions about the circumstances of Rose’s death. Despite Lees’ initial reluctance to discuss the case with his legal team, Magistrate Chris Callaghan committed him to trial. The case has reignited public interest in cold cases and the complexities of reopening decades-old investigations





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