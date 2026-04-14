Daniel Moreno-Gama, the suspect in the attack on Sam Altman's home, allegedly targeted the OpenAI CEO due to his strong opposition to artificial intelligence and its perceived risks to humanity, expressing these views in writings found by authorities and leading to multiple charges.

Authorities have revealed that the individual accused of attacking OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 's residence with a Molotov cocktail harbored deep-seated opposition to artificial intelligence, expressing concerns about its potential threats to humanity. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama, allegedly targeted Altman's home in San Francisco early Friday morning, setting a gate ablaze before proceeding to OpenAI's headquarters with intentions to cause further destruction. Law enforcement officials have stated that the attacks were not spontaneous, but rather premeditated acts driven by the suspect's strong views against AI and its perceived dangers.

According to the FBI, Moreno-Gama's opposition to AI was documented in writings that discussed the technology's purported risks to humanity and the prospect of 'our impending extinction.' These writings, discovered by authorities, outlined his views and included statements indicating a commitment to leading by example in his actions. Surveillance footage presented in court documents purportedly depicts Moreno-Gama approaching Altman's home and launching the incendiary device, which resulted in a small fire. The suspect then allegedly traveled to OpenAI's headquarters, where he was confronted by security personnel after threatening to burn down the building and harm anyone inside. He was subsequently apprehended by the San Francisco police, who recovered several items, including incendiary devices, kerosene, and a lighter, along with the document expressing his anti-AI sentiments.

Following the attacks, Moreno-Gama was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and attempted arson, in California state court. Federal authorities have also filed charges, including possession of an unregistered firearm and damage and destruction of property by means of explosives, with potential prison sentences of up to 10 and 20 years, respectively. The U.S. Attorney has declared that the case will be treated as an act of domestic terrorism, emphasizing the severity of the charges and the commitment to pursuing the maximum penalties under the law.

In response to the incident, Sam Altman shared a photo of his family on social media, expressing the hope that it would deter future acts of violence, while also acknowledging the valid concerns surrounding AI, he urged for a de-escalation of rhetoric and a reduction in potentially dangerous actions. Investigations continue as authorities work to build a clear picture of the motives and actions that led to the attacks, and the legal proceedings will determine the course of justice for the accused





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Artificial Intelligence Sam Altman Openai Molotov Cocktail Domestic Terrorism

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