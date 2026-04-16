Man Admits Arson Causing Two Deaths, Expresses Disturbing Justification for Victims

Phoenix Darren John Tims has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson causing death after a factory fire claimed the lives of two men. Covert recordings revealed Tims expressing disturbing sentiments about the victims, stating he hoped they were rapists so he could feel better about himself. His accomplice, Atem Akoi Thon, also pleaded guilty, while a third individual is facing charges for assisting an offender. The victims' families have shared their profound grief.

A shocking act of arson has resulted in the deaths of two men, with one of the perpetrators expressing deeply disturbing sentiments regarding the victims. Phoenix Darren John Tims, aged 20, has pleaded guilty to two counts of arson causing death for his role in a fire that engulfed a Sunshine North factory in the early hours of February 23, 2024. He admitted to driving a stolen utility vehicle with an accomplice, Atem Akoi Thon, also 20, to the factory.

Tims poured petrol at the entrance and ignited the blaze before they fled the scene. Tragically, the fire spread to a neighboring property where Hai Minh Nguyen, 41, and Phuc Tran, 48, were sleeping. Both men perished in the inferno. The court heard that Tims and Thon were promised $6,000 by an unidentified individual to set the factory alight, a sum they never received. While the prosecution acknowledged that the two men did not intend to set fire to the adjacent property or know that people were inside, the consequences of their actions were fatal. The grief and devastation experienced by the victims' partners were powerfully conveyed through statements read in the Victorian County Court. One partner, Thanh, expressed the profound emptiness and agony they have endured, stating that no words can truly capture their devastation. Further compounding the gravity of the situation, covertly recorded comments made by Tims were revealed in court. In these recordings, Tims discussed burning down the factory and the deaths that resulted. His chilling statement, "Hopefully they raped kids or some shit like that so I can feel better about myself," underscores a disturbing lack of remorse and empathy at the time. Tims' barrister, Sam Norton, indicated that his client had been using cocaine at the time of the offense but has since developed an understanding of his actions. Norton also emphasized Tims' remorse, his steps towards self-improvement, including securing employment and spending time with his son. Atem Akoi Thon has also pleaded guilty to two counts of arson causing death. His barrister, Gordon Chisholm, stressed that Thon never intended for the two men to die. Both Tims and Thon have accepted that they will face imprisonment. The court also heard that a third co-offender, Semaj Cigobia, 20, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender. Cigobia's barrister, Jennifer Clark, argued that a community corrections order would be appropriate for her client, who became involved due to loyalty to his friends. The day after the factory fire, Tims, Thon, and Cigobia reportedly set the stolen ute ablaze in Coimadai, approximately 50 kilometers away, in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. Police had been covertly monitoring the offenders since July 2024, leading to the discovery of Tims' recorded statements





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arson Manslaughter Homicide Criminal Court Guilty Plea

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Landmark plea as teen admits creating or altering sexually explicit deepfakesAn Adelaide teenager who was the first person charged under new nationwide laws aimed at tackling adult deepfake pornography has pleaded guilty to two counts of creating or altering sexual material without consent.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson admits she only sacked rapist Sean Black due to ‘political witch hunt’Pauline Hanson admitted she only sacked rapist Sean Black from One Nation due to a 'political witch hunt' during a fiery clash with Sky News host Chris Kenny.

Read more »

Man and boy charged after allegedly boarding flight with false identities on Sydney to Melbourne flight7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Arsenal Aims for European Resurgence and Morale Boost Ahead of Man City ClashArsenal seeks to cement their Champions League progression and reignite their season with a crucial victory against Portuguese opposition, aiming to bounce back from recent domestic setbacks and boost confidence before a pivotal Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

Read more »

Albury Wodonga Health review identifies series of errors before man's death by suicideBlake Whittington, 23, was taken to hospital after a suicide attempt. He was discharged, then referred to a support service that did not contact him until days after he took his own life.

Read more »

Melbourne Barrister Admits to Defrauding Class Action Retirees of MillionsNorman O’Bryan, a prominent Melbourne barrister from a well-regarded legal family, has pleaded guilty to attempting to defraud claimants in the Banksia Securities class action. Many of these claimants were retirees who had already lost money when the investment firm collapsed. O’Bryan is accused of using fake invoices to inflate legal fees and his share of the settlement, with evidence suggesting he billed for work he did not perform or when he was not in Australia.

Read more »