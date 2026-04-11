Man Appears in Court in Sydney Over Alleged Romanian Gang Scam Targeting Elderly Women

A man accused of being part of a Romanian gang targeting elderly women in a scam has faced court in Sydney after being extradited from Western Australia. The man faces 18 charges related to theft and fraud.

Vasile Bombonel, a 38-year-old man, has appeared in a Sydney court after being extradited from Western Australia, facing charges related to allegedly scamming elderly women as part of a Romanian gang. The charges stem from a series of incidents where elderly women were targeted at shopping centers across New South Wales. The alleged modus operandi involved a coordinated effort: one member of the group would approach an elderly woman, feigning to have dropped cash or a wallet.

This ruse would prompt the victim to open their wallet to check, at which point a second member of the gang would allegedly steal their bank cards. These stolen cards were then reportedly used for fraudulent purchases. Authorities believe that 39 individuals, ranging in age from 70 to 100, were targeted in several Sydney suburbs, as well as on the state's South Coast and in Grafton, New South Wales' north. The arrest of Bombonel marks a significant step in the investigation, with three other Romanians, also accused of involvement in the same gang, having been apprehended by Queensland Police two weeks prior. The investigation reflects the ongoing efforts to combat organized crime that preys on vulnerable members of the community.\The arrest and extradition of Bombonel involved a multi-state operation. He was apprehended at Perth Airport on April 8 and subsequently extradited to Sydney. Upon arrival at the Qantas terminal, he was escorted by police. During his transit through the terminal, he reportedly offered a thumbs-up sign and appeared to sarcastically applaud, also waving at the cameras as he was being escorted into the police car. These actions have been met with public condemnation, further illustrating the audacity of the alleged crimes. The police have emphasized the seriousness of the charges, highlighting the exploitation of elderly individuals. The meticulous planning required for these types of crimes underscores the sophisticated nature of these criminal networks. The victims, many of whom are elderly, have likely suffered both financial and emotional distress as a result of these incidents. The court proceedings will determine the extent of Bombonel's involvement and the severity of the punishment he will face if found guilty. \Bombonel is now facing a total of 18 charges. These charges include six counts of stealing from a person, where the value stolen was less than or equal to $2000, and several counts of stealing from a person, where the value was between $2000 and $5000. The specific charges reflect the various financial losses suffered by the victims, each instance representing a separate act of theft and deception. The court has denied bail, indicating the severity of the alleged offenses and the potential flight risk posed by Bombonel. This decision ensures that he will remain in custody throughout the legal process. The case is a reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and awareness regarding potential scams, especially targeting the elderly population. It also highlights the importance of law enforcement collaboration across different jurisdictions to effectively combat organized crime. The upcoming court proceedings will provide further details on the investigation, the evidence against Bombonel, and the potential sentences he may face. The focus will be on ensuring justice for the victims and deterring similar criminal activities in the future. The community will be closely watching the developments, hoping for a resolution that brings closure to the victims and their families





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Scam Elderly Fraud Extradition Sydney

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