Man arrested after stealing camera equipment from Bondi Beach terror attack victim Peter Meagher

A 35-year-old man has been charged with stealing and pawning camera equipment from Peter Meagher in the aftermath of the terror attack in Bondi Beach. He was also a photographer at the Chanukah by the Sea event.

A man has been charged with stealing camera equipment from Bondi Beach terror attack victim Peter Meagher in the aftermath of the attack before allegedly pawning it days later.

Police raided a home in Marayong, in Sydney's west, and arrested a 35-year-old man, who was also a photographer at the Chanukah by the Sea event. At the property, police seized a camera, handcuffs, electronic devices, and white crystal powder. The man was taken to Riverstone police station, charged with larceny between $2000 and $5000, disposing of stolen property, furnishing false information to a licensee, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, and possessing and supplying drugs





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Stealing Camera Equipment Chorning Brooks By The Sea Peter Meagher Terror Attack

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