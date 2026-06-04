Man arrested after walking through Melbourne shopping centre with knife

A 30-year-old man from Box Hill was arrested without incident and taken to hospital for assessment after being spotted walking through Forest Hill Shopping Centre with a large butcher's knife.

A man carrying a large butcher's knife was seen walking through a Melbourne shopping centre , terrifying shoppers as police rushed to detain him. A man carrying a large butcher's knife was seen walking through Forest Hill Shopping Centre in East Melbourne on Thursday, terrifying shoppers as police rushed to detain him.

The man was spotted with the weapon near escalators inside the busy shopping centre around 11.50am, with witnesses claiming he threatened women and children as he walked through the centre. Shoppers quickly spotted the man allegedly carrying a large butcher's knife as he walked through Forest Hill Shopping Centre on Thursday morning. Women could be heard in the footage sharing their concern over the threatening man nearby with the armed weapon.

Victoria Police told Sky News Australia officers were called to reports of a man carrying a knife at the Canterbury Road shopping centre about 11.50am on Thursday. The 30-year-old man from Box Hill was arrested without incident and taken to hospital for assessment. Images from the scene showed the man sitting against a wall inside the centre with his hands restrained behind his back while officers maintained a close watch.

Police were able to disarm the man, with one officer later seen holding the knife while wearing blue gloves. The 30-year-old man was detained by police inside the shopping centre on Thursday morning, following reports he was walking around with a knife. Shoppers gathered near an escalator as a man allegedly carrying a knife moved through the shopping centre. Instagram footage shared by 3AW radio host Jacqui Felgate captured the moments before police intervened.

Several women could be heard watching the man near an escalator while some shoppers continued walking through the centre. Now there's police there, a third woman said. There's a gentleman outside the Coles supermarket with headphones on that was pacing up and down near the escalators with a knife, he said. The police have arrived, I think there's four police cars in attendance.

When I left, the police had already arrived and should have him by now. The footage prompted a flood of reactions online, with many sharing their concern over Melbourne's ongoing crime crisis. Just another day in safe Melbourne with the tough bail laws, another wrote. And Jacinta claims Victoria is 'SAFE'.

If you are confronted with knives or machetes whilst doing a grocery shop - the state's got a huge fricken problem. VOTE her out, another said





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